ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.76 to $102.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.61 to $104.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $3.50 a gallon. June heating oil fell 12 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June natural gas rose 47 cents to $7.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7 to $1,870.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.67 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.18 Japanese yen from 130.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0525 from $1.0493.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

883K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy