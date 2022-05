Think housing is already difficult to afford in California? Thanks to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike Wednesday, it could get even tougher. The Fed raised a key interest rate a half-point, its biggest single increase in 22 years. That could mean mortgage rates in California could shortly climb to an average slightly above their current 5% level for a fixed rate loan, said Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Association of Realtors.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO