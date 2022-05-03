ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
OXFORD • A Lee County man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme.

Samuel Wilson III, 32, of Tupelo, was convicted following a trial in December of conspiring with members of a drug trafficking organization led by Jeremy Mairidith to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, May 3, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Wilson to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of firearms by a felon.

“Today’s sentence has removed from the streets an individual who has supported himself by distributing illicit drugs in our community and elsewhere,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “I commend our local, state and federal partners who worked on this investigation for years to see that the individuals involved in the violent and illegal activities of this drug trafficking organization were finally brought to justice.”

Wilson was one of nine defendants charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, drug distribution, and firearms offenses as part of a drug trafficking organization led by Jeremy K. Mairidith. The drug trafficking organization had roots in California, Georgia, Illinois and Mississippi and specialized in methamphetamine and marijuana. The investigation of this drug trafficking organization and its participants spanned multiple years and culminated in July 2019 arrests.

Individuals who have been charged and convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in this case include Mairidith of Tupelo; Fernando Gonzalez of Turlock, California; Kennoris Hughey; Stefanie K. Johnson of Tupelo; Eiko T. Jones of Waukegun, Illinois; Dimitri R. Kimble of Atlanta, Georgia; Desmonya Lewis of Saltillo; and Andraea Stovall of Corinth.

The investigation into the drug trafficking included numerous federal agencies working with state and local law enforcement.

Community Policy