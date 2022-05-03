Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle wreck at busy Longview intersection

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Eastman Road and East Hawkins Parkway on Saturday around 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as Tony Long, of Ore City, was driving northbound on North Eastman Road when a Lexus Sports Utility vehicle made a left turn on a flashing yellow light in front of the motorcycle causing a collision, according to Longview PD.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was another deadly motorcycle crash earlier that day in the 1300 block of West Loop 281.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.