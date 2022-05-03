ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle wreck at busy Longview intersection

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGZxg_0fRtu8kP00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Eastman Road and East Hawkins Parkway on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Deadly crash at busy Longview intersection, at least 1 dead

The motorcyclist, identified as Tony Long, of Ore City, was driving northbound on North Eastman Road when a Lexus Sports Utility vehicle made a left turn on a flashing yellow light in front of the motorcycle causing a collision, according to Longview PD.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was another deadly motorcycle crash earlier that day in the 1300 block of West Loop 281.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xZp2_0fRtu8kP00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview PD on scene of 2-vehicle fatal crash

UPDATE (4:44 P.M.) – All traffic lanes have been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers are working on a two-vehicle fatal wreck in the 1300 block of W. Loop 281. The crash is blocking all eastbound traffic on W. Loop 281. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. This story developing, KETK […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Longview, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Ore City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lexus Sports#Longview Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas roads closed due to flooding, debris

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Several roads in the East Texas area are closed due to flooding and debris. Gladewater Gladewater officials reported that there was a tree down in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Loop 485 near the Highway 80 intersection. Harrison County Farm-to-Market 31 is flooded with north and southbound lanes near […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured in shooting at Longview’s Electric Cowboy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy, leaving one person seriously injured. Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 1:42 a.m. on Friday and were directed towards a convenience store in the 1100 block of McCann Road. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTAL

Funeral services set for Landry Anglin, teen caught in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend. Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas 16-year-old sets fishing world record

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — A teenager from Brownsboro set a new fishing world record using his trusty bow and arrow, a weapon usually associated with hunting animals on land. For the past eight years, Jacob Fisher has used the tool to fish. His weapon of choice helped him win a world record just a few […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Felon convicted for illegally having firearm in East Texas, suitcase with caliber cartridges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A felon was convicted for having a firearm in East Texas and a suitcase full of caliber cartridges, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Marland Henry Gibson, 52, of Baton Rouge was convicted of this crime after a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker. Officials shared information in […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy