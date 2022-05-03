ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Police identify motorcyclist in 2-vehicle wreck on Loop 281 in Longview

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404N0w_0fRtu7rg00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Police released the identity of the person who died after a two-vehicle wreck, involving a motorcycle, on Saturday in the 1300 block of West Loop 281 in Longview around 1:29 p.m.

Longview PD on scene of 2-vehicle fatal crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ia1PZ_0fRtu7rg00

Police determined that a Ford Escape was making a U-turn on West Loop 281 when a Suzuki Motorcycle driving eastbound at a high rate of speed collided with the Ford.

Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle wreck at busy Longview intersection

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Aaron Charter, of Longview was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that Saturday, another fatal motorcycle crash occurred at a busy Longview intersection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman found dead in car at Lufkin Family Dollar

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — At 7:29 p.m., Lufkin police were called to the Family Dollar on Frank Avenue where a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle, officials say. When police arrived, they found that the woman was dead in her vehicle. Officials say that foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings. Police […]
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Longview, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview PD on scene of 2-vehicle fatal crash

UPDATE (4:44 P.M.) – All traffic lanes have been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers are working on a two-vehicle fatal wreck in the 1300 block of W. Loop 281. The crash is blocking all eastbound traffic on W. Loop 281. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. This story developing, KETK […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials pull man’s body from East Texas lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement pulled a man’s body from Cedar Creek Lake near Tom Finley Park on Wednesday evening. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the man had been missing for a while prior to them finding the body. Hillhouse added that it appears the man had […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#West Loop 281#Longview Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

‘The two victims would have died’: says DA, East Texas man gets 99 years in prison for allegedly assaulting mother, uncle

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother and his uncle. Carl Dunn, 55, of Karnack, was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a Harrison County jury. On April 27, Carl was arrested after Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian killed in Nacogdoches County crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — DPS is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a 41-year-old man on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 259 about one and a half miles south of Central Heights. Preliminary investigation shows that at about 11:15 p.m., a 2018 Toyota Yaris was traveling south in the outside lane and a pedestrian was […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy