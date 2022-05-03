Police identify motorcyclist in 2-vehicle wreck on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Police released the identity of the person who died after a two-vehicle wreck, involving a motorcycle, on Saturday in the 1300 block of West Loop 281 in Longview around 1:29 p.m.Longview PD on scene of 2-vehicle fatal crash
Police determined that a Ford Escape was making a U-turn on West Loop 281 when a Suzuki Motorcycle driving eastbound at a high rate of speed collided with the Ford.Motorcyclist dies after 2-vehicle wreck at busy Longview intersection
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Aaron Charter, of Longview was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later that Saturday, another fatal motorcycle crash occurred at a busy Longview intersection.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0