Police identify motorcyclist in 2-vehicle wreck on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Police released the identity of the person who died after a two-vehicle wreck, involving a motorcycle, on Saturday in the 1300 block of West Loop 281 in Longview around 1:29 p.m.

Police determined that a Ford Escape was making a U-turn on West Loop 281 when a Suzuki Motorcycle driving eastbound at a high rate of speed collided with the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Aaron Charter, of Longview was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that Saturday, another fatal motorcycle crash occurred at a busy Longview intersection.

