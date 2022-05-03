Late bloomer Zac Oakley follows father's path to 2022 PGA Championship

Zac Oakley always wanted to follow his father’s path into golf.

He knew Pete Oakley was an accomplished player who got the most out of his game, even when he underestimated his dad’s biggest accomplishment.

“When my dad won the 2004 Senior British Open, I didn’t realize how big a tournament it was until I got out of college and started playing professionally,” Zac Oakley said.

The younger Oakley hasn’t won a Senior major, but the longtime Palm City resident recently achieved his greatest goal in golf: At 39, Zac qualified for his first major championship – the PGA Championship in two weeks – by finishing tied for sixth in last week’s PGA Professional Championship.

“It feels great,” Oakley said. “I’m super excited.”

Oakley shot a 65 in the third round of the PPC – the best score of the day -- to move inside the top 20 entering the final 18 holes. Then things got interesting.

In windy conditions, Oakley’s game went sideways. He was 6-over after 12 holes and in danger of dropping out of the top 20.

“The wind was blowing and everybody was struggling,” Oakley said. “Once I bogeyed No. 12, which was the easiest hole on the course, I just relaxed and thought, ‘Whatever is going to happen is going to happen.’

“I played pretty flawless from 14 on in.”

More Golf: John's Island pro Tyler Collet keeping it simple ahead of 2022 PGA Championship

Craig Dolch's Writing: Golf still has plenty to give former Pine School star Shannon Aubert

Oakley somehow turned it around and birdied 15 and 17 to shoot 75 and qualify for the PGA. Watching the action on TV from his Palm City home, Pete Oakley smiled as he watched his son show his mettle by finding his game on the back nine.

“He was leaking oil big time on the front nine and brought it home when it counted,” Oakley said Tuesday before teeing off in the Fort Lauderdale Open. “That’s a feather in your cap. It’s not easy to lose it and bring it back.”

Pete Oakley has played Southern Hills, site of the PGA, several times, including the 1994 PGA won by Jupiter Island’s Nick Price. But Pete won’t be at Southern Hills to watch his son play.

“He isn’t crazy about me being out there (on the golf course),” Pete Oakley said. “I’m not going and neither is anyone in the family. Zac’s brother is busy as a dentist in Hawaii and his mom isn’t going, either. I’ll just watch him play on TV, but I’ve already told him everything I know about Southern Hills.”

Lately, Zac hasn’t needed much help. In his late-30s, his game has finally come together. He won five tournaments last year and was chosen Player of the Year in the competitive Philadelphia Section.

It’s been a long time coming for Oakley, who knows good golf – he’s also been a longtime caddie at famed Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach during the winters.

“It’s just maturity in my golf game,” said Oakley, who spends his summers working as a PGA Professional at Bidermann Golf Club in Wilmington, DE. “Everything is more consistent, from my ball striking to putting.”

His father believes Zac also has been helped by his girlfriend, Maureen Jamp. Not only has she brought him happiness, but she also caddies for him. They make a good, quiet team.

Pete’s biggest concern is Zac was sidelined for almost a month before the PPC with tendon issues in his left ankle. Any course with “Hills” in the name will not be an easy walk.

Zac isn’t worried. The late bloomer still has a chance to match some of his dad’s accomplishments, starting with the PGA.

“I hit it long enough and good enough, I expect to play well at the PGA,” Oakley said. “The biggest thing is for me to get comfortable in that type of competitive environment. It’s like any job … you’re not sure when you start, but you become more comfortable after a while.”

Especially when it’s in your DNA.

Turnpike accident strands tournament leader

Mike San Filippo left his Hobe Sound home at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday hoping to win the Senior Division of the Fort Lauderdale Open for the first time. He led after an opening 67 Monday.

But San Filippo didn’t make it to Fort Lauderdale Country Club until 11 a.m. because an accident on Florida’s Turnpike near Boynton Beach stopped traffic for three hours. He and four others were disqualified after being late for their tee times.

San Filippo still finished the drive to the course and got out of his car with a bucket and a shovel. He noticed over the weekend how a plaque dedicated to Steve Mullen – former Director of Instruction at Fort Lauderdale – had been overgrown by weeds.

Filippo and Mullen had been college teammates. Mullen died a decade ago at 51.

“You couldn’t even make out the name, it was so dirty and overgrown,” San Filippo said. “I made up my mind I was going to fix that, and that’s why I came today. It’s the only thing that salvaged my day.

“Just bad luck to get caught in the traffic. But at least I’m not the guy who was in the accident.”

Chip shot: Amateur Joe Latowski of Port St. Lucie shot 71 Monday to advance through U.S. Open local qualifying at Pine Tree Golf Club in Boynton Beach. Latowski heads to 36-hole sectional qualifying.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Late bloomer Zac Oakley follows father's path to 2022 PGA Championship