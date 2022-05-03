ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linville, NC

Grandfather Mountain to hold first-ever public viewings of Synchronous Fireflies

By Landis Taylor
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcwBY_0fRtthKG00

LINVILLE – For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will be welcoming the public to witness firsthand the miraculous spectacle of its synchronous fireflies this summer.

Tickets for the viewing events, known as “Grandfather Glows: Bioluminescent Evenings on Grandfather Mountain,” go on sale May 23, with the viewing nights taking place June 26, 29 and July 1.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, and only 200 tickets will be available for each nighttime viewing event.

As a UNESCO International Biosphere Reserve, Grandfather Mountain has long been known for its natural wonders and as a haven for more than 70 rare or endangered species. However, it was only recently discovered that a rare species of firefly, known as Photinus carolinus, occupied the mountain.

Those who have been fortunate enough to witness the phenomena of this firefly’s seemingly otherworldly mating ritual, in which the entire forest illuminates in flashing lights, have described it as one of the most significant experiences they have had in nature.

“I can count on one hand the times I’ve been left speechless by an event or occurrence in nature, and seeing the synchronous fireflies for the first time on Grandfather Mountain was one of them,” John Caveny, director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said.

While synchronous fireflies are known to exist in a handful of places around the world, including the Appalachian Mountains and parts of Southeast Asia, these peculiar insects were only discovered at Grandfather Mountain in 2019.

Clyde Sorenson, a professor at North Carolina State University, happened upon the fireflies while staying at a private guest cottage on the mountain during a weekend when he was conducting a workshop. Much to his surprise, while he was taking a late night summer stroll through the woods, he was greeted by a brilliant lightshow. He was later able to confirm that these illuminating insects were in fact the rare synchronous firefly Photinus carolinus.

Although the official confirmation of the synchronous fireflies came just three years ago, others around the mountain have witnessed the lightshow and suspected the presence of the synchronous fireflies before.

One such individual was seasonal employee Mikey Woodie, who first saw the fireflies when she and her fiancé at the time were watching a summer storm off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Grandfather Mountain. They happened to turn around, peer into the woods, and saw the forest lit aglow.

“One of the reasons this species has gone undetected for so long at Grandfather is that there are not a lot of people in the park at night,” Caveny said. “The security guards that are here tend to have their lights on, although one of them did call his wife one night to tell her about the lights. Others have witnessed the lights too, but they may not have realized what they were seeing.”

Overall, research on Grandfather Mountain has confirmed the presence of 10 to 12 species of fireflies or illumining insects, including Photinus carolinus, Blue Ghost fireflies, and Glowworms.

Synchronous fireflies are habitat specialists and thrive in Northern Hardwood Forests, such as those found around the peaks of Grandfather Mountain, but are scattered across the landmass. The Grandfather Glows nighttime viewing events will take place on the lower half of mountain.

“The light show that the synchronous fireflies put on is actually a mating ritual,” Caveny said. “There is a call and response going on between the males and females of the species. The males are flying around, and the females are in the grass. One group of males will emit a flashing pattern as they try to find receptive females, and the females will respond by replicating that flashing pattern, which creates the synchronous effect.”

Tickets for Grandfather Glows go on sale Monday, May 23. The cost for adults is $60 and children are $35. For Bridge Club members, adult tickets are $51 and children’s tickets are $29.

If Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation cancels an event due to adverse weather or conditions, a rain date will be provided immediately following the event date. The event lasts from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Educational programs will be provided by the park’s naturalists from 7 p.m. until dark. Naturalists will be around during the event to answer questions and lead programs on fireflies, basic astronomy and the other night creatures at Grandfather Mountain.

Red-light flashlights will be provided, and guests should come prepared for cool weather and with appropriate footwear for an evening on the mountain.

Guests are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and to be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather and conditions. Food and drinks are permitted, though alcohol is prohibited.

To learn more about Grandfather Mountain’s synchronous fireflies, visit www.grandfather.com/fireflies.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Tree-killing beetle found in Stanly County for 1st time

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emerald ash borer, a tree-killing insect found in a number of areas across North Carolina, was recently found in Stanly County for the first time, officials said. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the “EAB” is a metallic-green beetle that bores into ash trees and feeds on […]
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linville, NC
WRAL News

Tiny NC town has two 'Star Wars' connections

Grover, N.C. — The force is strong in one small North Carolina town. Grover, which is located in Cleveland County and sits near the South Carolina border, is home to two streets named after popular "Star Wars" characters. Yoda Drive sits less than a quarter mile away from Darth...
GROVER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Mountains#The Fireflies#Photinus#Firefly#Education#Natural Resources
Smoky Mountain News

Home is where the meal is: Sylva restaurant specializes in authentic Thai cuisine

Although the 5 o’clock dinner rush is still a few hours away, Chef Kanlaya Supachana is zipping around the kitchen of Dalaya, preparing several signature northern Thai dishes with such meticulous and precise care — no small detail overlooked, whether for presentation or palate. Sitting in the small,...
Axios Charlotte

Brevard getaway: Stay off-the-grid and explore North Carolina’s “land of waterfalls”

Waterfalls, crisp mountain air, fresh trout, local boutiques and chocolate. In Brevard, you get it all. When I visited the town of about 8,000 people in April, I got all the seasons in a single day — from a snowy morning hike to a sunny afternoon stroll downtown. Get oriented: Located about 125 miles west of […] The post Brevard getaway: Stay off-the-grid and explore North Carolina’s “land of waterfalls” appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BREVARD, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
743
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy