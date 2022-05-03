ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Burglary crew hits Brookfield trucking yard | Police reports April 25-May 1

By BOB UPHUES
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three people broke into numerous storage containers and units at a Brookfield trucking yard during the early morning hours of April 26, cutting locks, rummaging through containers and stealing items for about a half hour before being scared off by an alarm after prying open the overhead garage door...

Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Young woman killed in Edgewater apartment building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old woman was days from graduating from college when she was ambushed outside an elevator in her own Edgewater apartment building and shot and killed this week. Just hours later, police said they also found a man dead inside the same building. Police late Tuesday were trying to determine whether the two deaths within 24 hours in one building are connected. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported on Tuesday, the family of Brittany Kinlow said she had just finished finals. Kinlow's family was still in shock – telling us her murder was too fresh for them...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Pickup truck plows into Harvey home amid police pursuit

HARVEY, Ill. — A single-vehicle crash amid a police pursuit in Harvey left one driver seriously injured, police said Monday. According to police, the crash occurred happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the south suburb. Riverdale Police Department officers were pursuing the driver. While it is unclear why...
HARVEY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Off-duty Illinois officer shoots, kills husband

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
WAUKEGAN, IL

