Milwaukee, WI

Alexis Patterson missing 20 years; gathering at Hi-Mount Elementary School

By Amelia Jones
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Tuesday, May 3 marks 20 years since 7-year-old Alexis Patterson disappeared in Milwaukee. Over the last two decades, Patterson's mother has never given up hope that Alexis is live and will come...

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oklahoma marijuana bust, Racine woman arrested had 100+ pounds: sheriff

MILWAUKEE - A Racine woman was arrested in Oklahoma after being found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana, the local sheriff's office announced May 4. According to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, Penny Feucht was driving with expired license plates and pulled over late on May 3. The deputy involved in the stop smelled the "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the car.
