Alexis Patterson missing 20 years; gathering at Hi-Mount Elementary School

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three vehicle fires that happened Thursday, May 5. The fire do not appeared to be related at this time, according to police. The first fire was reported around 12:11 a.m. near 2nd Street and Vienna Avenue. The fire started in the passenger side of the vehicle. There were signs of an accelerant. This vehicle was reported stolen out of West Allis. This is an ongoing investigation. MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO