Thananatthanachon, Lampkins Invested as Wargel Endowed Chairs of Academic Programs. On May 2, 2022, the University of Evansville held an investiture ceremony for two faculty members: Todsapon Thananatthanachon, PhD; and Andrew Lampkins, PharmD, PhD. Both individuals were invested as the Wargel Endowed Chair of their respective programs, which was made possible...