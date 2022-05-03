ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of April 2022? Vote!

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago

From Paulo Londra’s highly anticipated Bizarrap music session to Shakira and Rauw Alejandro’s futuristic bop, April 2022 was full of exciting collaborations.

We’ve have compiled all of the collabs that were featured in our weekly First Stream Latin playlist during the month of April, and are asking our readers to vote for their favorite Latin collaboration of April.

Last month, Sebastian Yatra and John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” took the crown with more than 60 percent of the votes. In February, our readers crowned Becky G and Karol G with their sin-pelos-en-la-lengua banger “Mamiii,” nabbing more than 50 percent of the votes, and Christina Aguilera and Ozuna’s “Santo” took the crown in January with more than 62 percent of the votes.

The new fan poll includes 17 collaborations, including Ozuna and Boza’s infectious “Apretaito,” Los Angeles Azules’ new cumbia gem “Esa Parte de Mi” with Sofia Reyes and Esteman, and Marca MP’s emotional “Ya Acabo” with Becky G, to name a few.

What was your favorite collab released during the month of April? Vote below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)

Billboard

