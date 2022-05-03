ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State Officials React to Supreme Court Draft Leak Suggesting to Overturn Roe V. Wade

By OTS Staff
 3 days ago
On May 2, a majority draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked looking to overturn the Roe V. Wade decision. Roe V. Wade has nationally protected a woman’s right to have an abortion through the first trimester of pregnancy since its landmark decision in 1973. In the 98 page draft published by Politico , Conservative Justice Samuel Alito states that “Roe and Casey must be overruled” and “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

In response to this news, President Biden released a statement saying, “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.”

Several Nevada state officials have posted Tweets with their stance on Roe V. Wade .

Governor Sisolak’s Campaign Statement

This is a developing story .

