12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family

Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas.

Renaissance Festival Arrington

Friday- Sunday, May 28-30, 10 am – 6 pm

2124 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas, and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.

Buy tickets here.

Memorial Day Service in Franklin

Monday, May 30th, 10 am

Five Points, Downtown Franklin

The annual Memorial Day service is held each year outside the Williamson County Archives & Museum each year.

Memorial Day Service in Spring Hill

Friday, May 27, 5 pm

Fischer Park at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

Come join the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mayor Jim Hagaman, and Spring Hill Parks and Recreation as we honor our fallen heroes with patriotic music and recognition of our six branches of service.

Memorial Day 5K Dash at Adventure Science Museum

Monday, May 30, 7:30 am

Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville

Run the most historic 5k in Nashville with the 22nd annual Memorial Day Dash! Hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, the course features some of the most historic places and scenic views in the city. Beginning at the Adventure Science Center, the course runs through Fort Negley Historic Park with beautiful views of the Nashville cityscape, then loops back around St. Cloud Hill to the Nashville City Cemetery where runners will wind their way through some of the most historic names in Nashville.

Find more information here.

Hendersonville Hometown Jams

Monday, May 30, 1 pm

Veteran Park, 140 Scotch Street, Hendersonville

Join us in celebration of Memorial Day with a special performance from the legendary group, The Isaacs.

Gates will open at 1:00 PM with the concert starting at 3 PM. Tickets are free and must be presented for entrance. Parking will be available around the event as well as food trucks. For this event, you are able to bring your own seating.

Find tickets here.

Kenny Chesney at Nissan Stadium

Saturday, May 28, 5 pm

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

After delays due to COVID, Chesney is kicking off the Here and Now 2022 in April with a stop in Nashville on May 28th at Nissan Stadium with special guests Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, and Old Dominion.

Buy tickets here.

10th Annual Field of Honor

Friday, May 27- Monday, May 30

22 East Division Street, Mount Juliet

For the 10th year, the United States flags will fly in a solemn formation in May of 2022 creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display of 300 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans and flag-loving Americans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.

Find more information here.

Stones River National Cemetery Memorial

Sunday, May 29th, 1:30 pm

Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro

Visitors are invited to gather at the national cemetery rostrum to remember the sacrifices of soldiers, past and present. The event will include patriotic music, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a three-volley salute presented by the Ninth Kentucky Infantry, US.

New Moon Kayak Float

Monday, May 30, 8 pm – 10 pm

Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike, Hermitage

Join Ranger Dominic for a New Moon Kayak Float around Couchville Lake. All equipment (life jacket, paddle, kayak, and glow sticks) will be provided, but you are more than welcome to bring your own. On this paddle, we’ll discuss the history of Couchville and Percy Priest Lakes, call for owls, and discuss some of the constellations you may find, even this close to Nashville.

Register here.

Mount Pleasant Porch Series

Saturday, May 28, 7 pm – 9 pm

206 Pleasant Street, Mount Pleasant

Enjoy some of the best artists at Music on the Porch in Mt. Pleasant. Bring yourself and a lawn chair and enjoy.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band

Friday, May 27, 7 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

The local tribute band rarely has shows close by so here’s your chance to see them live.

Buy tickets here.

Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park Event

Monday, May 30th, 10:45 am – 1 pm

162 John Mayfield Drive, Ashland City

This year the Memorial Day Observance will be held at 10:45 am on Monday, May 30. Lunch will be provided.

