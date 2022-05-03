ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

BLM Rock Springs temporarily closes Steamboat Mountain Area to motorized vehicles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area northeast of Rock Springs, Wyoming to motorized vehicles. The closure lasts from May 10 to July 1 to protect sensitive elk calving and...

