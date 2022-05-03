ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Portneuf Valley Farmers Market returns this Saturday

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is back this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion in Pocatello.

The market hosts more than 100 vendors and will be downtown for the season every Saturday until the last Saturday in October.

”It’s a new season at Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and we couldn’t be more excited,” the market organizers wrote on Facebook. “You never know what to expect at the new and improved Portneuf Valley Farmers Market! Except you’ll still find the best local farm-fresh produce, artisan bread, and locally made products in Idaho! Plus, incredible art by local artists, fabulously creative crafts, top notch entertainment, and new food vendors.”

Lifestyle
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hyde House in Boise's North End abruptly closes, employees claim bounced checks

BOISE, Idaho — On May 1st, the tenants running The Hyde House in the North End decided to permanently shut their doors. “They put a sign out that they were short on staff, going to be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when I opened the door I said 'hi what's going on?' and she said 'hi, we are done, we are closing we have closed,'” said Jill Monteith, owner of the building.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Housing a Family of Four for $800 a Month? In Idaho? No Way!

We hear it time and time again: housing costs are rising in the Treasure Valley and if we’re being completely transparent in how we feel about it… it sucks. Let’s just call it for what it is, it’s not a good thing but thankfully, there is one city in Idaho that is ranked one of the top areas where people can expect to pay the least for housing.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Popular Magic Valley Hot Springs Changes Prices for Odd Reason

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Showers and thunderstorms return to Idaho Thursday, active pattern stays thru weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A mix of sun and clouds this in the Treasure Valley Thursday morning as moisture moves into the region from the southwest. Under this pattern, temperatures will remain mild with an increasing threat of showers in the mountain regions throughout the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the northern mountain areas this afternoon and evening, with spotty showers expected in the valley this evening. Winds will be blustery throughout the area with 10-20 mph winds for the Treasure Valley.
IDAHO STATE
