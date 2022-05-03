Portneuf Valley Farmers Market returns this Saturday

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is back this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion in Pocatello.

The market hosts more than 100 vendors and will be downtown for the season every Saturday until the last Saturday in October.

”It’s a new season at Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and we couldn’t be more excited,” the market organizers wrote on Facebook. “You never know what to expect at the new and improved Portneuf Valley Farmers Market! Except you’ll still find the best local farm-fresh produce, artisan bread, and locally made products in Idaho! Plus, incredible art by local artists, fabulously creative crafts, top notch entertainment, and new food vendors.”