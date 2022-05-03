ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Keys: Predators at Avalanche, Game 1 of Western First Round

Cover picture for the articleRittich to start for Nashville; Landeskog returns for Colorado. 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360 (JIP), SNE, TVAS, ALT, BSSO. Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche -- each a top candidate for the Norris Trophy -- will face each other in Game 1 of the...

Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
Panhandle Post

Avalanche of goals buries Nashville in playoff opener

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville’s backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich stepped in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andrew Cogliano, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog built the lead to 6-0 when he was credited for a goal in the second period. MacKinnon added another in the third. Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville. Game 2 is Thursday in Denver.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Skinner selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Forward helped raise over $100,000 toward 'Bald for Bucks' campaign. Jeff Skinner has been selected as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
BUFFALO, NY
Krenn: Three Things we learned from leveling the series in Toronto

That felt much more like Lightning hockey. The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night with a big 5-3 road win at Scotiabank Arena. The Lightning improved to 16-0 in games following a loss over the last three postseasons. The big guns...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Fletcher Presser: 5 Takeaways

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's highly disappointing 2021-22 season and outlook heading into the offseason. Here are five key takeaway themes that Fletcher emphasized during the press conference. 1. Search for a new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Preview: Game Three at Boston

BOSTON, MA. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business to start the series on home ice, but now they'll have to try and do the same as the Boston Bruins play host at TD Garden. When: Friday, May 6, 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App,...
SAY WHAT: 'THEY'RE FLYING OUT THERE'

The buzz around the rink ahead of Game 2 vs. the Stars. "I think we've played a lot of one-goal games this year. I think the progression would be that you're either down one, up one, or tied - and (you have to) play the same game. It's important. It's something our team has been really good at."
Horse named after Messier to compete in Kentucky Derby

Three-year-old colt has 7-1 odds to win at Churchill Downs on Saturday. If this horse could talk would it guarantee a victory?. A three-year-old colt named after Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier is set to compete in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.
Coyotes Sign Kelemen to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Milos Kelemen to a two-year entry-level contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to have Milos join our organization," said Armstrong. "He is a...
They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 2 in Colorado

Granlund, Hynes Talk Game 2 as Predators Look to Bounce Back Against Avalanche. With Game 1 in the rearview, the Nashville Predators are looking to bounce back tonight in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche. Tuesday's 7-2 loss to begin the Round One series didn't sit well with Nashville, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Gabriel Landeskog Charity Campaign to Benefit Bullying Prevention

The Landeskogs to partner with Uncork for a Cause, to benefit Together for Change dba Friends Colorado. Gabriel and Melissa Landeskog are pleased to partner with Uncork for a Cause, hosting an online awareness and fundraising campaign to benefit Together for Change dba Friends Colorado. The Landeskog's are also planning an in-person gala for the 2022-2023 season, details to follow this summer.
How to watch Stars vs. Flames: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' Game 3 against Calgary on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's Game 3 of the first round between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center:. First Round - Game 3 (series tied 1-1)
DALLAS, TX
Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Habs become No. 1 NHL team on Twitch

The Canadiens finished the 2021-22 season on a high note on and off the ice. After filling the net 10 times against the Florida Panthers in the final game of the season on Friday, the Habs hit the 'Net on Saturday to become the most-followed team on Twitch. Live from...
SAY WHAT: 'PLAY OUR BEST GAME'

What was talked about as the Flames boarded a flight to Dallas. "Actually, we had lots of good looks. If you look who scored the goals in two games - Lindholm in Game 1 and Pavelski in Game 2 - and the guys who missed chances in Game 2. Guys that get chances, that's what they get the publicity for - is to finish those chances. You're not going to get a whole bunch. I mean, we're getting the same amount of opportunities that we get in the regular season and we're giving up fewer. That's playoff hockey for the people that haven't watched it live for a while."
Flames road sign reminds drivers to stay safe, makes Lucic laugh

CALGARY, Alberta - It's all about safety on the road, and what better way to get drivers' attention in Calgary than to make reference to Flames forward Milan Lucic?. A sign saying, "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames!" was posted to Instagram by Brooklyn LaBrosse, a 25-year-old lifelong fan, prior to the Flames defeating the Dallas Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.
DeSmith Will Miss Rest of Playoffs After Undergoing Core Muscle Surgery

The net now belongs to Louis Domingue for the foreseeable future as Tristan Jarry remains out. After missing all of Pittsburgh's Round One matchup with the New York Islanders after getting injured in practice, and then undergoing core muscle surgery at the conclusion of last season, Casey DeSmith said he hoped his injury woes were behind him.
