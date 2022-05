Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., warned on "America’s Newsroom" Friday that the U.S. is running low on weapons stockpiling after supplying Ukraine. MIKE GALLAGHER: I think Secretary Austin made the right call in going to Kyiv talking directly with Zelenskyy and really for the first time talking as if he believes the Ukrainians can win. I think that’s the right signal to send to our allies. It is also right to send a signal that we want Russia to be permanently hobbled by this misadventure of unprovoked aggression.

