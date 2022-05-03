ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Antique 1913 tractor sets records at Illinois auction

By Kevin S. Held
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOKOMIS, Ill. – A rare, antique tractor set a pair of world records at a recent online auction. Aumann Auctions hosted its Pre-30 auction last month, offering bidders a chance at tractor engines and vehicles built before the 1930s. The...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Nokomis, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Local
Illinois Cars
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Antique#Vehicles#Aumann Auctions#The J I Case Company
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Survivor List for $13M

April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
97ZOK

WARNING! ‘Unusually Large’ Swarm of These Pests in Illinois All Summer

It's not uncommon to see these annoying insects this time of year, but the amount being reported already this year is staggering. While these are not insects that bite or sting, they are a complete annoyance and make any outdoor task unenjoyable. What makes it worse is that the sheer number of swarms are already the largest many experts have ever seen and warm spring weather hasn't even really arrived yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

If You Grew Up In Illinois, You Probably Owned One Of These

Many kids that grew up in Illinois got a Mold-A-Rama souvenir while visiting famous attractions in Chicago. If you were a kid growing up in Illinois, you probably had at least one of these iconic souvenirs. It was a Mold-A-Rama. Most of the big museums and zoos in and around Chicago had them in their facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’

I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
ELIZABETHTOWN, IL
97ZOK

Illinois is Home to One of America’s Best Seafood Restaurants

If the only seafood you know is Long John Silver or Red Lobster, you've really been missing out. Although those cheddar biscuits are pretty amazing. Best Seafood Restaurants in the U.S. Other than some menu items, one thing most of the highest-rated seafood restaurants have in common is that they...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy