Wilkinsburg, PA

16-year-old charged with homicide in Wilkinsburg shooting

By Madeline Bartos
 3 days ago

16-year-old charged with homicide in Wilkinsburg shooting 00:20

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of a man in Wilkinsburg Sunday night.

Devin Lee Martin was arrested in connection with 37-year-old Cornell P. Lee Jr.'s death , county police announced Tuesday.

Officers were called to Franklin Avenue Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. for shots fired. Police said they learned a man had been driven to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation led them to Martin. A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Martin was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Lee's death was the second shooting on Franklin Avenue in less than a week.

