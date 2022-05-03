All the looks the Kardashian-Jenners wore to the 2022 Met Gala, ranked from worst to best

All the Kardashian-Jenners were on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This was the first year all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were on the Met Gala red carpet together.

Their styles ranged from menswear and bridal to punk and glamour — so we ranked them.

Kylie Jenner's look was a huge disappointment, but Kim Kardashian stole the show.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It was a family affair on the Met Gala red carpet, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan was out in full force — and in very different styles.

For the first time ever, Kris Jenner and all five of her daughters were at the Met Gala (and she watched all of them from the stairs like the proud mom she is).

While the night's dress code was gilded glamour , the Kardashian-Jenner family sported fashion that ranged from punk and bridal to menswear and Marilyn Monroe-inspired.

So who had the best outfit, and which ones missed the mark? Here's our ultimate ranking of this year's Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala fashion.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala. Gotham/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's wedding-dress ensemble looked more appropriate for a bachelorette party.

Kylie's ball-gown wedding dress was from the late American designer Virgil Abloh's Off-White label. The reality TV star revealed on Instagram that she was supposed to attend the 2020 Met Gala with Abloh, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Abloh died from cancer in November, and Jenner decided to wear the gown in tribute to the Louis Vuitton designer.

We love the significance behind Kylie's choice, and the wedding dress itself is stunning. But the styling is all wrong. The oversized baseball hat with the veil just looks like a party favor you get at bachelorette parties, and the huge flower fastened on top adds to the juvenile feeling. It completely distracts from the wedding dress, and makes the outfit look anything but glamorous.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian told reporters on the red carpet that she "didn't think about the theme." We can tell.

Zendaya proved at this year's Oscars that you can turn a collared shirt into high-fashion, but Kourtney's version just doesn't have the same effect.

Kourtney coordinated with fiancé Travis Barker in matching black-and-white outfits designed by Thom Browne. And while Barker's outfit looks sleek and well-tailored, Kourtney's doesn't work.

The reality TV star told reporters that her ensemble was meant to be a "deconstructed" version of Barker's outfit, which included a black coat with tails and a black skirt over black pants.

But Kardashian's top looked unfinished with its dangling hems, which were visible in photographs, and the white stitching in her black skirt was distracting. While it would've been a cool concept for a menswear collection, Kourtney's outfit just didn't fit the glamorous theme — and looked way too corporate.

Khloé Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's gold dress was beautiful. Unfortunately, there were plenty of other dresses that looked like it on the red carpet.

Khloe finally got to make her Met Gala debut this year, and she made sure to shimmer.

The "Good American" founder sported a gold Moschino gown covered in 540,000 glass beads that had all been sewn on by hand. Khloe told E! that Moschino designer Jeremy Scott made her outfit "in like 10 days."

Khloe's dress is gorgeous, and you can never go wrong with dripping in gold. But it looked very similar to the gold gowns that Camila Mendes and Rachel Brosnahan wore that night, and it didn't have as much oomph as Cardi B's head-to-toe gold look.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner brought some much-needed volume to the Met Gala red carpet.

When it was first announced that the second installment of the Met Gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme would focus on "gilded glamour," fashion fans were hoping for big skirts and dramatic silhouettes.

Many of the stars just gave us slinky gowns with cutouts instead, but Kendall shook things up with this two-piece black Prada dress.

The train of the ball gown looked gorgeous as it flowed down the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the ruching pattern across the skirt gave it something extra. But we loved that Kendall gave her look a modern twist by pairing it with the sheer netted tank top and some bleached eyebrows. Sheer was everywhere at this year's Met Gala, and Kendall found a way to make it fit the theme.

Kendall's overall ensemble looked like a high-fashion version of Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous 2002 dress at the Oscars. There was drama, there was glamour, and — unlike Kourtney and Kylie — Kendall definitely understood the assignment.

Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris Jenner often keeps it safe with black or navy, but on Monday she stunned as Jackie Kennedy.

Kris ditched her usual neutral hues for a gorgeous canary-yellow caftan by Oscar de la Renta.

Her gown featured crystal trimming and was elegantly paired with white opera gloves and sparkling silver shoes. Kris also wore a bob wig to match the former First Lady's famous hairstyle.

"I'm just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight," Kris told E! on the red carpet. "I wanted to do something glamorous and chic — and easy."

Some fashion fans pointed out that Jackie Kennedy came long after the Gilded Age, but Kris' ensemble perfectly captured an icon of American fashion and the feeling of the "Camelot" era — when many believed that JFK and Jackie could catapult the country into a new era of both optimism and opulence.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images

But our top spot has to go to Kim Kardashian, who stole the night with Marilyn Monroe's actual dress.

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has taken it upon herself to turn the Met Gala into a moment. And she stole every headline on Monday night with an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress.

Kim slipped into the iconic Bob Mackie gown that Monroe wore to sing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy nearly 60 years ago.

Arriving on the red carpet with Pete Davidson, Kim told Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the $4.8 million dress — which is usually kept safe at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida.

"It was like a role, I was determined to fit it," Kim told La La Anthony during Vogue's red-carpet livestream at the Met Gala on Monday.

Kim also revealed that she spent 14 hours getting her hair bleached blonde on Sunday to match Monroe's iconic locks.

The overall effect was sleek and stunning. It felt like a full-circle moment to see Kim — who has pushed the boundaries of how much you can bare on the red carpet — in what she herself called the "original naked dress."

There's no doubt that, when it comes to the 2022 Met Gala, it's Kimberly everyone will remember.