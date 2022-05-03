ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NJPW Announce Tag Team Match For NJPW Capital Collision PPV

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW has announced a new match for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington, D.C. on May 14. The promotion has announced IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be teaming with Trent Beretta to take on Jay White and Hikuleo in tag team action. Check out the full press...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.6.22

Location: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York. It’s the go home show for Wrestlemania Backlash and that means we need to hype up the six man tag which totally serves some kind of a purpose. I’m not quite sure what that purpose is but I’m sure it’s there. Other than that, it might be time to add one or two more matches to the card. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

W. Morrissey on Angering Triple H After Going Off-Script at WWE SummerSlam

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, Impact Wrestling talent W. Morrissey (aka former WWE star Big Cass) spoke to Renee Paquette about an issue when he and former tag partner Enzo Amore angered Triple H when they went off-script at WWE SummerSlam 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

Joe Koff Issues Statement on ROH Sale to Tony Khan Closing

ROH’s sale to Tony Khan has officially been completed, and former COO Joe Koff issued a statement reflecting on his time at the promotion. As noted earlier today, Tony Khan confirmed that the deal for his purchase of ROH closed today and he is the official owner of the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– PWInsider reports that the Tables Match featuring W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST. Meanwhile, tonight’s Before The Impact will feature Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne. The show...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Recalls How Infuriated WWE Fans Were With His First Goldust Antics

Dustin Rhodes admits he didn’t know exactly what he was getting himself into when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now, WWE) in 1995. Rhodes was given the character of “Goldust”. It was a dramatic departure from his in-ring persona up to that point in his career, but Rhodes was determined to make it work.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Stephanie McMahon Called Current AEW Star Her “Favorite Heel”

You never know when you’re going to see a former WWE Superstar show up in AEW, and back in March fans saw Swerve Strickland make his debut with All Elite Wrestling. Prior to his run with AEW, Strickland was trying to climb the ladder in NXT where he apparently impressed Stephanie McMahon.
WWE
411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Trent Beretta
Person
Jay White
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Tessa Blanchard’s WOW Status After Reported Falling Out

There are reportedly issues within WOW Wrestling as they prepare to return from a lengthy hiatus this week. With AJ Lee as the Executive Producer, WOW announced back in October that they signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS for new WOW TV episodes to air in syndication each weekend on The CW and CBS stations beginning this fall. For those who missed it, you can click here for full details and photos from the big press event held last October. Those episodes were set to begin taping this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppv#Combat#Njpw Capital Collision#Iwgp World Heavyweight#Bladerunners#Dominion#Chaos#Okada Trent Beretta
411mania.com

DDP Is Surprised WWE Released Dakota Kai, Says AEW Should Sign Her

DDP was surprised that WWE released Dakota Kai, and says he’d sign her to AEW if he was Tony Khan. Page spoke with SportsKeeda for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On WWE releasing Kai: “I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota. She’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Card For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event in New Jersey

WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Trenton, New Jersey this weekend and an updated lineup is online. You can check out the updated card below for the show, per PWInsider:. * WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. * Raw Women’s Championship...
TRENTON, NJ
411mania.com

NJPW on AXS Rating Rises After Last Week’s Low, Audience Down

NJPW on AXS returned to its typical ratings number with this week’s episode, even as the viewership slipped further. Thursday night’s episode scored a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 33,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. That’s up from a statistical 0.00 demo rating and down 28.3% from 46,000 viewers from last week.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Dark Match From Tonight’s Smackdown, John Cena Signs With WME

– The results from the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown are online. PWInsider reports that Ricochet defeated Mace, who was billed as “Mace the Face” and was managed by LA Knight, in the match before the episode went live. – THR reports that John...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, it’s time. Time for the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, the last chance for WWE to convince you that PPV sorry, PLE is worth your time and money. There will be some kind of confrontation between Drew McIntyre, RKBro, Roman Reigns, and the Usos ahead of their six man tag team match. We’re getting a match between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler (Loser loses one of their names, there can be only one SB) to preview the women’s tag team match when Banks and Naomi defend against Baszler and Natalya. WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion and have him do something, and there will be a metric ton of stuff related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. I imagine there will be another “humorous” segment devoted to “Where’s Butch”, and anyone trip around the wheel for New Day and the Eastie Boys as well. Hopefully we get some good stuff tonight. Anyway that’s my preamble for this week, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 5.5.22

Location: Majed J. Neshewat Convention Center, Poughkeepsie, New York. It’s the go home show for Under Siege, which has come up rather fast after Rebellion took place just a few weeks ago. Last week saw Tomohiro Ishii announced as the new #1 contender to Josh Alexander, which should be a nice trial by fire for the new champion. It’s time for the final push towards Under Siege so let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite after this week’s Rampage including the first match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. You can see the updated lineup for next week’s episode below, which will air Wednesday on TBS:. * FTW Championship...
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoilers On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown taping in Long Island, NY, according to PWInsider. Additionally, L.A. Knight is also at tonight’s taping. Knight has been working dark segments on SmackDown tapings of late in a manager role. Mansoor and Mace, who have been managed by Knight in the dark segments, are there also. NXT UK star Jinny was also spotted in NYC today, although is not expected to perform on the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy