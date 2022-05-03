NJPW Announce Tag Team Match For NJPW Capital Collision PPV

Well everyone, it’s time. Time for the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, the last chance for WWE to convince you that PPV sorry, PLE is worth your time and money. There will be some kind of confrontation between Drew McIntyre, RKBro, Roman Reigns, and the Usos ahead of their six man tag team match. We’re getting a match between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler (Loser loses one of their names, there can be only one SB) to preview the women’s tag team match when Banks and Naomi defend against Baszler and Natalya. WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion and have him do something, and there will be a metric ton of stuff related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. I imagine there will be another “humorous” segment devoted to “Where’s Butch”, and anyone trip around the wheel for New Day and the Eastie Boys as well. Hopefully we get some good stuff tonight. Anyway that’s my preamble for this week, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO