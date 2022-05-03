ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Horace H. Best Jr., Millsboro resident

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Horace H. Best Jr., 67, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, March 4....

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Monikki Sharee Williams, had a big heart

Monikki Sharee Williams, 34, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Manuel and Annette Williams Cephas, who survive her. Monikki was employed as a customer service leader for over 10 years for Walmart. She was a 2005 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, earned a CNA certificate, and was currently taking college courses in nursing. Monikki enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being quiet, friendly, likeable, loveable, having a big heart, and a little spoiled. Monikki was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lillian H. Rowan, family matriarch

Lillian H. Rowan, 92, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Chesterville, Md., daughter of the late John W. and Lillian (Wallace) Hollett. Mrs. Rowan married her love, Joseph F. Rowan in Millington, Md., and spent her life...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dolores T. Willey, state retiree

Dolores T. Willey, 86, of Georgetown, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 4, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Dagsboro, to the late Raymond Toomey and Lillie (Hudson) Toomey. She retired as a case manager for the State of Delaware in the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Kurt L. Sandberg, voracious reader

Kurt L. Sandberg, 55, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Kurt was a voracious reader. He loved metalworking, fixing machinery, and supporting his community in his work as a local mechanic. He enjoyed teaching others his craft and sharing his knowledge. He was most content when surrounded by his friends in Millsboro, and found inspiration in selflessly helping others whenever he could. He loved nature and his pets. Kurt will be dearly missed, and always remembered.
City
Millsboro, DE
Millsboro, DE
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Francine H. Corcoran, devoted to her family

Francine H. Corcoran, 77, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born May 29, 1944, in Weehawken, N.J., and grew up in Teaneck, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Milton M. and Frieda (Postol) Siegel. Francine graduated from Teaneck High School, Class of 1962. She...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Rowland Marshall III, retired river pilot

At the age of 100 years, Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III died peacefully in his home on Lewes Beach facing the bay Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born Jan. 22, 1922, to Joseph L. Marshall and Susan Watts Marshall at Beebe Hospital in Lewes. He was a generous man with a clever sense of humor who never met a stranger.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Alyson Boswell, loved her family, friends

Alyson Boswell passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Alyson was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend to all. She was born June 30, 1963, at Bethesda Naval Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Dru Boswell; her mother, Raylene Martincic; her sisters, Adrienne Martincic and her fiancé...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Bobby Allen Kirker, proud veteran

Bobby Allen Kirker, 94, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born July 1, 1927, in Leon, WVa., son of Joseph Edward and Dimmie Sue (Smith) Kirker, previously deceased. Mr. Kirker served proudly in the U.S. Marines during the World War II...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kevin G. Miller, one of a kind

Kevin G. Miller passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958. With heavy hearts and great sadness, our family regretfully lost our husband, dad, poppop, father-in-law, crew chief, prep man, sponsor, and all-around amazing guy. He was one of a kind. Kevin Miller: pop, poppop, poppy, Larry. He will never be forgotten or replaced. The love and support that has been shown have not gone unannounced or unnoticed. Those who knew him, would know that he felt the same way. He never knew a stranger. We will not stop this legacy; we will continue racing and living in the name of Kevin G. Miller.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Edward L. Chamberlain, avid photographer

Edward L. Chamberlain, 74, formerly of Middlebury, Conn., passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home in Lewes. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Clark) Chamberlain, and the proud father of Amanda (Chamberlain) Bernard. Born Jan. 11, 1948, in Waterbury, Conn., he was the loving and well-loved son...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

John Lagunas, proud Marine Corps veteran

John Lagunas, 26, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. John proudly served his country, receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps with the rank of corporal, serving from 2013-18 with 5 years of service. Following his military service, John was very proud to have earned his...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Rowland Marshall lived the life of a mariner

Lewes icon Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III passed away April 30 at his home facing Delaware Bay. He had turned 100 in January. Rowland, who carved out his life on the water, was a retired Delaware Bay and River pilot who climbed up on the large barges in Delaware Bay and Chesapeake and Delaware Canal for 51 years until he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 in 1991. He followed in the steps of his grandfather.
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Cape Gazette

Margaret Tewelow, loving mother, grandmother

Margaret (Peggy) Tewelow, fun and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. She was born in 1928, and lived a full life. A young Peggy met the love of her life, Strickland Tewelow, at Snyder’s Candy in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Felton girl crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen

Brynn String, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake Forest High School in Felton, has been crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2022. The competition was held April 24 at the Milton Theatre. Brynn is on both the varsity field hockey and soccer teams at Lake Forest. She is also the class...
FELTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Golden Doodles take over Dewey, Rehoboth

Beginning with an afternoon parade on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Doodles in Dewey returned for a weekend of fun in the Cape Region recently. This annual event held for more than a decade supports PAWS for People, a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to people who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet, which hosted the fun this year.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/4/22

St. Peter’s churchyard designated Sacred Grounds Garden. Members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church gathered on Earth Day, April 22, to celebrate the churchyard’s designation as a Sacred Grounds Garden by the National Wildlife Federation. The Garden for Wildlife Program recognizes congregations, houses of worship and faith communities that work to create wildlife habitat, and actively link faith practices and caring for the environment.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bad Hair Day? opens at Sussex Consortium

An event Sussex Consortium Principal Vivian Bush said was a long time in the making finally came to fruition May 2, when Bad Hair Day? officially opened at the school for special-needs students. “Drexel is the perfect partner to have,” Bush said of Bad Hair Day? owner Drexel Davison. “He...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

SoDel exploring alcohol-serving options for Surf Bagel

With a new owner and the future opening of another location, there have been a number of changes for Surf Bagel in the past year. Now, there’s a possibility the New York-style bagel maker will serve alcohol. SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company, announced in November it had...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary awards $18K to local nonprofits

The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club recently awarded $18,200 in grants to 10 community nonprofit groups. The club awards grants once a year to nonprofit organizations serving Georgetown and Millsboro. This year’s grant recipients include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Christian Storehouse, Georgetown Historical Society, Everlasting Hope Ministry, Kody’s Kids,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

MERR Institute yard sale postponed to May 14

The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute yard sale has been postponed; it will now be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 14, at the facility at 801 Pilottown Road next to the Coast Guard Station, Lewes. High winds and heavy rains forecast for this Saturday, May 7, caused the change.
LEWES, DE

