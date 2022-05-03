Country music artist Brittney Spencer to sing national anthem at the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Country music artist Brittney Spencer has been tapped to perform the national anthem at the 148th Kentucky Derby by Woodford Reserve on May 7.

Fresh off her first CMT nomination and performance at the Country Music Association Awards , Spencer's performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be broadcast live on NBC and take place in front of approximately 150,000 fans attending the 2022 Kentucky Derby. It will take place in the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle just after 5 p.m.ET immediately prior to the historic race.

“We are so excited to have Brittney Spencer help us kick off this year’s Run for the Roses by joining us as the coveted national anthem singer,” said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “As an incredible rising talent breaking through in country music right now, we cannot wait to amplify her voice on the Kentucky Derby stage and hear her rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner.' ”

A People Magazine "One to Watch," 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch, Pandora 2021 Artist to Watch and member of CMT Next Women of Country , Spencer is known for her free spirit and standout ability to mold life, truth and wild imagination into songs. Her recent single “Sober & Skinny” has garnered praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and more, as well as an in-depth interview with CBS Mornings’ Anthony Mason.

Brittney Spencer arrives for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

Lauded as one of “12 Black Artists Shaping Country Music’s Future” by USA Today and named one of “5 Black Artists Rewriting Country Music” by The Recording Academy , Spencer has grown a robust fan base on the road. She recently headlined BottleRock as a member of The Highwomen, and she’s serving as direct support on tour with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit , as well as opening for Brett Eldredge ’s "Good Day Tour” and opening for Reba McEntire . Spencer will release additional new music in 2022.

A Baltimore native, Spencer is also booked to be one of multiple performers taking part in "Preakness Live," an entertainment event scheduled at the Pimlico Race Course, on May 20.

Country music artist Brittney Spencer is set to perform the national anthem at the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2022. Provided by Churchill Downs

Spencer is the 12th artist to perform the national anthem since Churchill Downs began the tradition in 2009. Notable artists and vocalists who have performed the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby include Jennifer Nettles (2019), Pentatonix (2018), Harry Connick Jr. (2017), Lady A (2016), Josh Groban (2015), Jo Dee Messina (2014), Martina McBride (2013), Mary J. Blige (2012), Jordin Sparks (2011), Rascal Flatts (2010) and LeAnn Rimes (2009), according to the release.

Additionally, Louisville native and chart-topping rapper Jack Harlow has been granted the special honor of commanding the Kentucky Derby jockeys to mount their horses as the announcer for this year’s Riders’ Up.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Country music artist Brittney Spencer to sing national anthem at the 2022 Kentucky Derby