ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacolet, SC

Judge denies bond for former 'American Idol' star Caleb Kennedy for DUI charge

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The judge overseeing Caleb Kennedy' s hearing Friday denied bond for the 17-year-old former "American Idol" contestant.

Kennedy is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and has been held without bond at Spartanburg County Detention Center in South Carolina since the Feb. 8 incident.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $10,100 to $25,100 if convicted in the crash that killed 54-year-old boat repairman, Larry Duane Parris of Pacolet, South Carolina in his driveway.

Kennedy "presents a danger to both himself and to the community if released from pre-trial detention," wrote 7th Circuit Judge Grace Gilchrist Knie in her decision.

The judge said bond can again be considered following a psychiatric evaluation to be performed within 45 days. Kennedy's bond was also denied in February at the time of his arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU7Lx_0fRtelK100
Bond was denied Friday for Caleb Kennedy, who is charged with felony DUI resulting in death. He is shown here at a bond hearing in Magistrate Court on Feb. 9. File/TIM KIMZEY/Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Kennedy's attorney Ryan Beasley said he is disappointed in Knie's decision Friday.

"Obviously, I do not agree with it," Beasley said. "A 17-year-old's mental health is much better at home than in a jail."

No decision at bond hearing: Attorney believes former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will get bond in felony DUI case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFyoC_0fRtelK100
Judge Grace Gilchrist Knie heard arguments in the bond hearing for Caleb Kennedy Thursday morning . On Friday, she denied bond for the 17-year-old former American Idol contestant from Roebuck. File/TIM KIMZEY/Spartanburg Herald-Journal

"The court is concerned regarding the defendant's mental condition and the defendant's mental stability based on statements made by counsel at the hearing," Knie wrote.

She said the antidepressant Prozac had been prescribed and used by Kennedy and that Beasley stated his dosage of Prozac had been increased prior to the Feb. 8 fatal crash.

At Thursday's bond hearing, 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette said a toxicology report showed Kennedy had 1.5 nanograms per milliliter of THC, as well as 66 nanograms per milliliter of Prozac in his system the day of the fatal crash.

Related reporting: Following Caleb Kennedy's felony DUI resulting in death, concerns rise

Knie said medical documentation regarding Kennedy's mental health or current medical condition was not presented at Thursday's hearing, causing her to postpone a decision until Friday.

"It appears that releasing the defendant on his own recognizance will not satisfactorily ensure that he is not an unreasonable risk of danger to himself or to the community," Knie wrote.

Beasley asked that a $20,000 bond be set because Kennedy cooperated with law enforcement following the fatal crash and was remorseful. He also said Kennedy's mental health has improved during his detention.

Caleb Kennedy timeline of events: Caleb Kennedy timeline: From American Idol to felony DUI charge, jail, after fatal wreck

Barnette and the victim's widow asked that bond be denied.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, South Carolina chapter, has represented the Parris family during the proceedings.

Steve Burritt, executive director, released this statement on behalf of the family Friday afternoon:

"We are relieved at the judge’s decision and feel like it is best he remains in jail. We believe a mental evaluation is in fact the best thing in this situation and is in everyone’s best interest. We ask that everyone continues to focus on Larry’s memory and how much we all miss him."

Kennedy began his "Idol" journey in October 2020 and eventually made it to the top five before abruptly leaving the show after a controversial social media post resurfaced online. In a Snapchat post, Kennedy appeared beside someone wearing what seems to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Judge denies bond for former 'American Idol' star Caleb Kennedy for DUI charge

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Kennedy’s Toxicology Report Revealed Following Deadly Crash

Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released. According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacolet, SC
City
Roebuck, SC
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Man who beat daughter to death with shoe sentenced to life in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who admitted to police he beat his 5-year-old daughter to death with a shoe was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Brandon Reynolds first told police she had a heart condition, but later admitted to beating her for not doing her homework. 5-year-old Sara Dubois-Gilbeau was found unresponsive at an […]
FanBuzz

Kurt Busch Once Claimed That His Ex-Girlfriend Patricia Was a Trained Assassin

Back in the day, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch was known as “The Outlaw,” a nickname that alluded to his bad-boy reputation on and off the track. The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champ has since dropped the problematic nickname, but, as it turns out, it was Busch’s ex-girlfriend, Patricia Driscoll, who was the real outlaw all along. Well, allegedly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#7th Circuit#Magistrate Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Carolina

North Carolina woman’s death was ‘heart-wrenching’ accident, DA says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An “ill-fated prank” led to the “tragic and heart-wrenching” North Carolina woman’s accidental death, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. Rachel Olivia Buchanan, 19, was shot and killed on Oct. 20, 2021, in a remote area just outside the city...
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Accepts Plea Deal Over March 2022 Domestic Violence Arrest

Less than two months after being charged with domestic violence, “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown has. reportedly taken a plea deal in the case. According to ScreenRant, Bear Brown was arrested on March 11th near his home. The “Alaskan Bush People” star had Assault Fourth DV charges. In Washington State, where Brown currently resides, fourth-degree assault is defined as an attempted battery on another person. And the victim must be part of a family household.
FOX8 News

Former NC teacher charged with secretly recording students has first court appearance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The former Onslow County Schools teacher charged with secretly recording students, some in various stages of undress, had his first court appearance on Monday. Stephen Bera, who has resigned as a teacher at New Bridge Middle School after his arrest, is facing multiple counts of secretly recording students and installing a […]
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

461K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy