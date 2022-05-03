Mitochondria supply sub-lethal signals for cytokine secretion and DNA-damage in H. pylori infection

A study of the 4-day rhythm of the proliferative activity of the embryonic fibroblast-like cells in the logarithmic growth phase was carried out. It was shown that in cell cultures obtained on different days from embryos of different ages, the phase of the 4-day rhythm coincides. In vitro the maxima of the proliferative activity were consistent with the minima of the motor activity of mice. Freezing the culture for 2 or 6Â days does not cause a shift in the phase of the 4-day rhythm of cell proliferative activity compare with the unfreezing culture. That indicates the existence of an external synchronizer, which determines the 4-day infradian rhythm of the proliferative activity of embryonic cells. Then we daily thawed samples of single L929 culture of mice fibroblast-like cells for 22 and 17Â days and researched the dynamics of its proliferative activity. We also showed 4-day rhythm of the simultaneous increase in the number of cells for all thawed samples. Taking into account that deep freezing of a culture leads to the cessation of all life processes, the fact we obtained indicates an exogenous mechanism of the formation of about a 4-day rhythm of the proliferative activity of cell culture. Variations of the Earth's magnetic field could be one of the external synchronizers of the infradian rhythm. We studied the increase in number of L929 cell in conditions of a magnetic permalloy screen and showed that the magnetic shielding no affect the parameters of the infradian rhythm of L929 cell proliferative activity. So further searches of the external synchronizers are need.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO