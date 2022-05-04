Scammers using ATM skimmers to steal EBT funds, police warn

Lindsay police are warning residents about scammers who are using ATM skimming devices to steal money from people's Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts.

Authorities say they've received dozens of reports from people who've had their funding withdrawn from their EBT accounts.

Investigators found an ATM skimming device at the Bank of America drive-thru ATM on Elmwood Avenue in Lindsay, which they believe may be what the suspects used to get the victims' information.

The skimming devices are used to read the magnetic strip of a credit card to access a person's bank information.

Police say a majority of the victims who have come forward discovered funds from their accounts were withdrawn in the Modesto area.

Police are warning people to be wary and to check all ATMs for possible skimming machines.