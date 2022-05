SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer seems to be around the corner. Warmer temperatures this weekend and that trend will continue for next week. Fog greeted many in eastern KELOLAND this morning. While a lot of it went away by the afternoon, it was a warm day in KELOLAND as highs returned closer to and above average. Get ready for many to return above average next week.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO