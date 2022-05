OREM, Utah — Sure, the weather was relatively cool in Utah on Tuesday, but soon, it is going to heat up enough for many of us to flip on our air conditioners. For years, Rocky Mountain Power has installed switches on A/C units that allows it to remotely toggle off the air conditioning to save energy during heat waves. It has always been a voluntary thing, but an Orem man says one was installed on his A/C unit without his permission.

