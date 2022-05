MORE FIDDLE. As we continue to the march toward May 20th 9should be a Federal Holiday), and the release of Zach Bryan’s debut major label studio album, American Heartbreak, Zach has once again given fans a taste of what’s to come. And with over 30 songs on the new album, there’s a whole lot more coming. Titled “Open The Gate,” it’s another solo write from Zach, and with those punchy guitar riffs and tasty fiddle licks, and it might be the […] The post Zach Bryan Outdoes Himself Yet Again With The Release Of New Song, “Open The Gate” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO