ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Now Accepting Applications For Dockless Vehicle Vendors

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuL6p_0fRta8Jt00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is now accepting permit applications for its dockless vehicle sharing program, in which residents are able to rent electric scooters and bikes to travel around town.

Mobility company SPIN has already renewed its yearlong permit with the city, but permit applications for the remaining two available permits will be accepted from hopeful companies through May 20. Companies awarded a permit maintain, deploy, and are required to offer equitable access to electric scooters and bicycles.

The city said it will score applicants to select companies that “will work to promote safety, maintain equitable access to vehicles, and excel in the service they provide to city communities.”

An average of 100,000 trips are taken with dockless vehicles each month in Baltimore, the city said.

The rewarded permits will become active on July 1, 2022, and expire in one year, with the possibility of a one-year extension, the city said.

The permit application, permit rules, and more information can be viewed by visiting the Baltimore City Department of Transportation website .

Lime, the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, currently has a permit with Baltimore City but it is unclear if the company will renew that permit.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

An estimated 85,000 occupied housing units in Baltimore have ‘dangerous lead hazards,’ report says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. There are an estimated 85,087 occupied housing units in Baltimore with “dangerous lead hazards” — and the total price tag for lead abatement work on those units could be between $2.5 billion and $4.2 billion, according to a recent report from the Abell Foundation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Looks To Redraw Lines Of Police Districts, Solicits Public Feedback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is beginning the process of redrawing the police department’s districts for the first time in decades, aiming to deploy officers in a more efficient way that reflects years of demographic changes and crime trends. Mayor Brandon Scott said the department’s nine districts have not undergone significant boundary changes since 1959. “Our city is not the same place that it was then, when those boundaries were drawn — population, workload, crime trends, even individual neighborhoods have changed dramatically over those past decades,” he said. According to the most recent census data, Baltimore’s population has dropped to 585,708 residents. In 1960,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Announces Program For New Art Projects On Baltimore’s Streets And Sidewalks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott  last week announced the development of a community-led program that will allow new types of art projects to spring up along Baltimore’s streets and sidewalks. The placemaking program will allow community organizations to implement creative enhancements—such as art installations and other creative initiatives—in city public rights-of-way, according to Scott and Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey. “This collaborative placemaking program supports community-led, equity-focused efforts to make social, physical and economic changes in city neighborhoods through the use of art and culture,” Scott said in a statement. “By working directly with local stakeholders, we are...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
Ash Jurberg

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Resident Wins $1M In Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 Promotion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Resident ‘Mr. Millionaire’ Claims VaxCash 2.0 Prize

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name. Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided. Maryland lottery officials said the Baltimore resident was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. “I asked the man on the phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Vehicles#Electric Bicycles#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Bleeding Baltimore: Mapping The City’s Violent Crime & Searching For Solutions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 113 people have been killed in Baltimore since the start of 2022, and the city is again on pace for more than 300 homicides. Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of some of the city’s recent homicide victims today. Tips: 1-866-7-Lockup @wjz pic.twitter.com/mTK3cHYNqs — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 21, 2022 Donna Taylor, who grew up in Southwest Baltimore, said she lives in fear. In a recent interview, Taylor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she no longer feels safe in the city she calls home. “Not at all,” Taylor said. “I’m so scared to walk anywhere. Bullets have no names. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dump Truck Crashes Into Ravine Between Bridges In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one person is dead after dump truck crashed into a ravine between bridges Monday afternoon in Edgewater, authorities said. Anne Arundel County Fire officials said units responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the bridge on Solomons Island Road. Chopper footage of the scene shows the truck flipped upside-down in the ravine. First responders remained at the site of the crash on Monday night. The roadway is expected to remain closed overnight. That closure could impact Tuesday morning rush hour traffic, according to authorities. Delays are expected, Anne Arundel County Police said in a social media post. 🍀 — M D (@ingarnacio) May 3, 2022 This is a developing story and will be updated. Dump truck crashes between bridges in EdgewaterDump truck crashes between bridges in EdgewaterDump truck crashes between bridges in Edgewater  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FingerLakes1.com

Applications for $1,000 monthly payments are now open

Applications for guaranteed income payments worth $1,000 every month are open. Families in Baltimore can now apply for the payments. Up to $500 in tax rebates that you could see this week. The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund. The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund is the program providing relief. 200...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective Target Of Botched Carjacking In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large police presence over a flipped car in the Port Covington neighborhood of South Baltimore stemmed from a botched carjacking, authorities said. Chopper 13 captured multiple emergency response units surrounding the crashed car, which turned out to be an unmarked department vehicle. The incident occurred in the 2800 block of S. Hanover Street and involved a Baltimore police detective. The president of the local police union, Mike Mancuso, and the vice president of the union are aware of a police-involved shooting in South Baltimore where there is heavy police activity around the overturned car, according to a statement...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

At Least Ten Shot, Two Killed Since Monday in Baltimore; Mayor, Commissioner Address Juvenile Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least ten people have been shot since Monday in Baltimore and two have been killed. Eric Smithrick, Jr. is among the victims. He died shortly after being dropped off at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday. May 2 Mr. Eric Smithrick Jr. was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries. Police need information on who shot Mr. Smithrick and where he was shot. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/NdqjrN4hkn — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 5, 2022 Friday afternoon, someone shot two people on North Avenue. Double shooting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy