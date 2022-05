A longtime family business that has provided housing to thousands of people has been sold. RHP Properties of Farmington Hill, Mich., announced April 26 it had purchased the manufactured home communities of Colonial East, Sussex East and Sussex West, which had been owned by members of the Class and Pasckiewicz families since 1972. The purchase includes 690 units and two clubhouses and pools. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO