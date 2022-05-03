ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy Mini Marathon returns in person this weekend

By Zach Myers
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egIIe_0fRtWxJ900

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in three years, tens of thousands of runners and walkers will line up in downtown Indianapolis for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person and back on the streets of downtown Indianapolis,” said 500 Festival spokesperson Lindsay Labas. “We’re excited to bring the 20,000 plus participants, both runners, joggers, walkers, wheelchair participants.”

The last fully in-person Indy Mini was held in May of 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The last two race events, in 2020 and 2021, have been virtual in nature.

“People are anxious to be back in person and get on the streets and running again,” Labas said.

For many years, the Indy Mini consistently attracted about 35,000 runners and walkers to downtown Indianapolis. Race organizers began limiting those numbers a few years ago in the interest of safety and overcrowding downtown.

500 Festival officials say 20,000 participants Saturday morning would represent a roughly 75% return from 2019 participation, which is what organizers expected.

“I think it is a step toward what normal life looks like,” Labas said. “People are getting more excited to get on the streets and get back into what they’ve been doing prior to the pandemic.”

The Mini Marathon has long been considered one of the largest and most prestigious half marathons in the country. The racecourse gives participants a chance to travel from downtown Indianapolis to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a 2.5-mile lap around the world-famous race track.

Bob Schultz, Interim President and CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc., said the return of the Mini represents another step back onto the national stage and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thousands and thousands of people coming back into their downtown, you know the IMS spirit of back home again,” Schultz said. “This is the mini marathon, this is truly the kickoff.”

Officials at Visit Indy said they believe the race weekend will inject $8.3 million into downtown area businesses like hotels, restaurants, shops and others. That would follow last week’s Fire Department Instructors Conference, which attracted more than 30,000 attendees to Indianapolis.

Visit Indy’s Chris Gahl said Indianapolis’ tourism industry will be 90% recovered from the pandemic after this weekend, with a full recovery possible by the end of 2022.

Phil Ray, General Manager of the downtown JW Marriott, said rooms are filling up fast ahead of this weekend.

“Our final rooms are being sold, we are going to be completely sold out on Friday night,” Ray said.

Ray said all 2,284 rooms across the 5 hotels of Marriott Indyplace will be booked Friday night. That’s largely due to a combination of the Mini Marathon and Indiana University Graduation ceremonies.

“All these events are coming back with even better attendance, better numbers than people were expecting, so a lot of positive momentum going on,” Ray continued.

People driving downtown Saturday morning will want to watch out for street closures surrounding the racecourse. Those can be found here .

People coming in from out of town will also want to be aware of interstate and highway closures like the North Split project leading into downtown Indianapolis. INDOT’s website has clos ures and construction zones detailed so you can plan your route ahead of time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

World’s largest breakdance competition in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The world’s largest breakdancing competition is taking over Monument Circle in downtown Indy this weekend. The Red Bull BC One Cypher, a qualifying event for the World Final, takes place Saturday from 3-7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

5 charged after Greenfield police bust drug-dealing gang

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Five people are facing charges after police in Greenfield say they busted open a drug dealing operation that stretched into Marion County. Amanda Zurwell, Christopher Mize, Diana Holbrook and James Shearer have all been arrested and are facing numerous charges including dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in narcotics, corrupt business influence and criminal […]
GREENFIELD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Schultz
Person
Phil Ray
FOX59

3 arrested in Lafayette meth bust

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people are under arrest for suspected drug dealing after a joint operation uncovered a stash of methamphetamine, firearms, cash and other drugs in a Lafayette home. Cody Sallee, 24; Michell Smith, 47; and Cassandra Baker, 32, have been charged with numerous drug charges. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the drug […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Docs: Kokomo parents beat 9 year-old girl and bashed her head into a wall

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested in Kokomo after a local school contacted police about a student’s bruising. The Kokomo School Corporation alerted police on March 24 about possible abuse after they noticed bruises on a 9-year-old-girl. The girl was checked out at the hospital, and medical staff determined she was malnourished. […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Overnight shootings in Indy leave 3 dead, 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men are dead and one is wounded following a pair of overnight shootings in Indianapolis. Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning police were called to 34th and Caroline Avenue and found three men shot inside a car. Two of the victims died on scene. The third victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Downtown Indianapolis#Half Marathon#Indy Mini Marathon#The Indy Mini
FOX59

Body found outside former school on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a body was found outside a former school on the city’s northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), officers were called to the area of Millersville Road and E. 42nd Street at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Police said a deceased male was located outside the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana state trooper arrested on battery charges

PERU, Ind. — A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department has been arrested and charged with committing battery against an Indiana State Police employee. Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery. State police said the criminal investigation into Meiser was recently launched after receiving word that he had reportedly […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Witness tells FOX59 she saw driver get out of murdered man’s car

AVON, Ind. — Harpreet Singh was headed to the grocery store from the Avon home he shared with his parents one afternoon last week. When he didn’t return from the trip to the store, a missing person report was filed with the Avon Police Department. It was on Monday, four miles directly east of the […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

3 men found shot in a vehicle; 2 of the victims dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police confirmed at least two men are dead in a triple shooting on the city’s near northeast side. IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Caroline Street shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. That’s near 34th and Keystone. They found three men unresponsive […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Indianapolis driver arrested after I-70 crash kills passenger

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man in connection to a deadly crash on I-70 that killed one of his passengers. According to Indiana State Police, 31-year-old Torriaun Everett was driving the early morning of March 20 when he crashed on I-70 East at the 73.3 mile marker. That’s near the I-465/I-70 interchange. Everett crashed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy