Kelsie Whitmore opens up on her historic baseball journey
Kelsie Whitmore joined The Post’s “Amazin’ But True” podcast to talk about her baseball journey.
Whitmore started her first game with the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday night, becoming the first woman to do so in an MLB partner league. Whitmore, 23, spoke with hosts Jake Brown and former Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa, who is also the FerryHawks’ pitching coach.https://embed.acast.com/0445ff6a-85f0-5778-83d1-30a2f2533356/62703bf2979ede001280ad5f?accentColor=2a2a2a&bgColor=f6f6f6&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=cc3333
