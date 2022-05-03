Another 35 names added to NYPD memorial wall in somber ceremony

Another 35 names have been added to the NYPD’s “Hall of Heroes.”

Bronze plaques bearing the names of NYPD officers who died from line of duty deaths were unveiled in the lobby of police headquarters in Lower Manhattan Tuesday morning as the department vowed never to forget their sacrifice.

“It’s crucial that we have this ceremony and respect the names on these walls,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday. “It is our responsibility to remind the world of these losses, to tell the stories of these heroes who bravely stepped into the fray, stepped into the arena to protect this city and its people.”

The 35 names included Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year NYPD veteran fatally struck by a car as he was directing traffic along a stretch of the Long Island Expressway in Queens on April 27, 2021.

The remaining names belonged to officers, sergeants, lieutenants and detectives who died of 9/11-related illness, including Sgt. Emanuele Alongi, who lost his battle with cancer on June 27, 2020. He had been working all the way up to his death, his brother Sal Alongi said.

“He was diagnosed with cancer and three months later he was gone,” the heartbroken sibling said, looking up at the bronze plaque bearing his brother’s name. “That makes me feel great and happy that his name is there. I miss him.”

Alongi’s teenage daughter Angelina said her dad was “super intelligent” and “goofy. He was also a huge history buff.

Now her dad is officially a part of NYPD history.

“I think it’s very good that we remember everyone that we lost and keep them in our hearts,” Angelina said. “It’ll help keep his memory alive.”

NYPD Officer Patrick D’Onafrio was also happy to see the name of his father, Det. Harry D’Onofrio, on the wall. As a member of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit, D’Onofrio spent weeks at Ground Zero assisting in recovery efforts.

“It means a lot having my family’s name on the wall,” said D’Onafrio, a third-generation NYPD cop. “Every time I come here I’ll be able to see it.”