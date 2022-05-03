ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Another 35 names added to NYPD memorial wall in somber ceremony

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Another 35 names have been added to the NYPD’s “Hall of Heroes.”

Bronze plaques bearing the names of NYPD officers who died from line of duty deaths were unveiled in the lobby of police headquarters in Lower Manhattan Tuesday morning as the department vowed never to forget their sacrifice.

“It’s crucial that we have this ceremony and respect the names on these walls,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday. “It is our responsibility to remind the world of these losses, to tell the stories of these heroes who bravely stepped into the fray, stepped into the arena to protect this city and its people.”

The 35 names included Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, a 14-year NYPD veteran fatally struck by a car as he was directing traffic along a stretch of the Long Island Expressway in Queens on April 27, 2021.

The remaining names belonged to officers, sergeants, lieutenants and detectives who died of 9/11-related illness, including Sgt. Emanuele Alongi, who lost his battle with cancer on June 27, 2020. He had been working all the way up to his death, his brother Sal Alongi said.

“He was diagnosed with cancer and three months later he was gone,” the heartbroken sibling said, looking up at the bronze plaque bearing his brother’s name. “That makes me feel great and happy that his name is there. I miss him.”

Alongi’s teenage daughter Angelina said her dad was “super intelligent” and “goofy. He was also a huge history buff.

Now her dad is officially a part of NYPD history.

“I think it’s very good that we remember everyone that we lost and keep them in our hearts,” Angelina said. “It’ll help keep his memory alive.”

NYPD Officer Patrick D’Onafrio was also happy to see the name of his father, Det. Harry D’Onofrio, on the wall. As a member of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit, D’Onofrio spent weeks at Ground Zero assisting in recovery efforts.

“It means a lot having my family’s name on the wall,” said D’Onafrio, a third-generation NYPD cop. “Every time I come here I’ll be able to see it.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Woman shot dead inside Queens home, firearm recovered

A woman was fatally shot inside a Queens home Wednesday afternoon. Anna Torres, 51, was shot in the head in a house on 109th Avenue near 96th St. in Ozone Park just before 2:30 p.m., cops said. Medics declared her dead at the scene. Cops were initially looking for a light-skinned man who fled the house in a black Chevrolet Traverse normally driven by Torres. The alleged shooter soon ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD commissioner rejects union request not to prosecute cop who shot unarmed man in road-rage incident

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewel has shot down a request from the city’s largest cop union to block the watchdog Civilian Complaint Review Board from prosecuting an officer involved in a fatal off-duty shooting. The decision, revealed Friday, paves the way for the disciplinary trial of Officer Wayne Isaacs. It also gives the family of Delrawn Small, the man Isaacs killed, a measure of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Hall Of Heroes#Highway Patrol#Sgt
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC New York

42-Year-Old Woman Brutally Beaten in Unprovoked MTA Bus Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say abruptly started punching a 42-year-old woman he sat next to on an MTA bus in the Bronx last month, slamming her into seats in what authorities say appears to be an unprovoked attack. The woman was riding the BX31 bus and was...
NY1

18-year-old-girl found shot in head in Brooklyn lobby: NYPD

A teenager is in critical condition after she was found shot in the head, lying unconscious in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, according to police. Police say the 18-year-old girl was discovered around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. She was rushed to Kings...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Multiple people shot, man killed inside Bronx deli, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot dead and two other people were injured in a shooting inside a deli in the Bronx overnight Tuesday, police said. A 31-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with the suspect, who shot him in the head and upper torso at around 12:50 a.m., killing […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect pushed man down stairs during subway assault: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect is accused of punching a 50-year-old man who was waiting on a C train platform April 14, police said Tuesday. The victim was waiting at the 145th Street station when he was approached by the man, who proceeded to punch him in the face with a closed fist. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Gifted Bronx student on scholarship disappears

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday. “My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Woman Who Attempted to Buy Car on Facebook Robbed at Gunpoint in Laurelton by Bogus Seller: NYPD

A woman who was attempting to buy a car on Facebook was robbed of more than $3,000 by a bogus seller at gunpoint when they met up in Laurelton last month, police said. The victim, 20, was looking to purchase a 2012 Honda Accord from the man and met with him on April 23 in front of a house at 144-30 183 St. They had arranged to meet after the woman came across an advertisement for the vehicle on Facebook’s buy and sell platform, according to police.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy