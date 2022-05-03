ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jack Daniel’s Unveils Brand New Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, And Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2d4V_0fRtWYR600

Finally, I we get to hop off the hard seltzer train and talk about the good stuff, whiskey.

Of course there’s no hate, and everybody has their preference, but I’m still in recovery from the hard seltzer craze that was 2021, and it don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Jack Daniel’s is back on the saddle again, as they’ve announced their brand new Bonded Series of whiskey, featuring Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey.

Both are Bottled-In-Bond at 100 proof (50% ABV), with packaging inspired by the distillery’s 1895 bottles, because everybody loves a good throwback bottle.

If you aren’t too familiar with bonded whiskey, it stems from the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, meaning a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years, and bottled at 100 proof.

Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher weighed in on the new release:

“The Jack Daniel Distillery has been making exceptional American whiskey to the highest standards for generations, before and after the Bottled in Bond Act, dating back to the days of Mr. Jack himself.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash are a nod to our heritage with a touch of innovation and craftsmanship. These whiskeys are another opportunity for both our friends and new drinkers to explore and discover everything Jack Daniel’s has to offer.”

Here’s a little run down for each new whiskey:

For the Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, it’s a recipe of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. The barrels were selected for their unique and particular characteristics, like color, flavor, and aroma, which bring a darker, richer, and oak-forwarded flavor to Jack Daniel’s Bonded. It sits at 100 proof, with layers of caramel, rich oak, and spice.

For the Triple Mash, it’s a blend of three Bottled-In-Bond whiskeys, including 60% Tennessee Rye, 20% Tennessee Whiskey, and 20% American Malt. Each is distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee in the same distilling season, and aged to the stipulations of the Bottled In Bond Act, and blended and bolted at 100 proof. It has notes of honey, malt, and soft oak.

Both Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash will be available across the US in May, and going international later in 2022.

It will be available in 700mL bottles for a retail price of $29.99 and $32.99.

Getcha some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdPPC_0fRtWYR600

Comments / 6

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Debuts New Cocktail Drink "The Hardscatto"

It looks like Playboi Carti just got into the alcohol business with his new line of cocktail drinks. This weekend, the rapper unveiled the Hardscatto beverage after joining Thomas Ashbourne's team of celebrity founding partners which also includes John Cena and Vanessa Hudgens. The rapper's Hardscatto beverage is a cocktail beverage infused with vodka and flavors of Muscat Blanc Grapes, peach, apricot, and elderflower. The 40-proof beverage is also kosher and gluten-free.
DRINKS
Thrillist

Subway Adds 3 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway is teaming up with the NFL for its highly anticipated draft, which means you are getting access to new sandwiches inspired by some of the biggest prospective draftees in the league. Today, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson, and Jordan Davis will be getting drafted into the NFL, and they are having their own sandwiches added to Subway's illustrious Vault Menu.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen Debuts a New Sandwich & Brings Back an Old Favorite

You'll need some real sustenance before you get to Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard lineup. Luckily, the chain's got you covered with something special. DQ has unveiled its latest menu addition, the Cheesy Dude Sandwich, and is bringing back an old favorite along with it. Unlike fellow fast food competitors, Dairy...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Lynchburg, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fletcher
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What An 1894 Bottle Of Coca-Cola Containing Cocaine Looked Like

Many of today's Coca-Cola products contain caffeine. But another, much more potent stimulant was once on the list of ingredients: cocaine. The drug's inclusion in this popular product has been called back to the forefront thanks to billionaire Elon Musk, who, after purchasing Twitter, tweeted, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Whiskey#American Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Borrows a Hit Idea from Taco Bell

For decades, fast food has largely been about the food. Chains like McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King have tweaked their menu mainstays trying all sorts of new takes on the iconic Big Mac and Whopper.
RESTAURANTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

128K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy