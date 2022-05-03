Jack Daniel’s Unveils Brand New Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, And Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey

Finally, I we get to hop off the hard seltzer train and talk about the good stuff, whiskey.

Of course there’s no hate, and everybody has their preference, but I’m still in recovery from the hard seltzer craze that was 2021, and it don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Jack Daniel’s is back on the saddle again, as they’ve announced their brand new Bonded Series of whiskey, featuring Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey.

Both are Bottled-In-Bond at 100 proof (50% ABV), with packaging inspired by the distillery’s 1895 bottles, because everybody loves a good throwback bottle.

If you aren’t too familiar with bonded whiskey, it stems from the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, meaning a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years, and bottled at 100 proof.

Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher weighed in on the new release:

“The Jack Daniel Distillery has been making exceptional American whiskey to the highest standards for generations, before and after the Bottled in Bond Act, dating back to the days of Mr. Jack himself.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash are a nod to our heritage with a touch of innovation and craftsmanship. These whiskeys are another opportunity for both our friends and new drinkers to explore and discover everything Jack Daniel’s has to offer.”

Here’s a little run down for each new whiskey:

For the Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, it’s a recipe of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. The barrels were selected for their unique and particular characteristics, like color, flavor, and aroma, which bring a darker, richer, and oak-forwarded flavor to Jack Daniel’s Bonded. It sits at 100 proof, with layers of caramel, rich oak, and spice.

For the Triple Mash, it’s a blend of three Bottled-In-Bond whiskeys, including 60% Tennessee Rye, 20% Tennessee Whiskey, and 20% American Malt. Each is distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee in the same distilling season, and aged to the stipulations of the Bottled In Bond Act, and blended and bolted at 100 proof. It has notes of honey, malt, and soft oak.

Both Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash will be available across the US in May, and going international later in 2022.

It will be available in 700mL bottles for a retail price of $29.99 and $32.99.

Getcha some.