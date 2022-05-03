ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta City Council introduces TSPLOST safeguard legislation, renews scooter permits

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
Post 2 At-Large Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland

Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland introduced legislation at Monday’s meeting that would ensure that voters get their money’s worth if they approve the transportation special local option sales tax (TSPLOST) on May 24 .

The legislation would make the project list binding and council members would also have to submit plans for monies allocated to each of their districts in the TSPLOST.

An advisory group of city residents and experts would be charged with keeping the city on track with projects and the budgets, while city departments would be required to provide quarterly briefings on projects.

The city auditor would also be requested to review the infrastructure program on a yearly basis.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the council voted Monday to extend annual permits for 8,000 scooters.

The legislation amends the city’s ordinance code to update regulations for the scooters – also known as shareable dockless mobility devices – and extend existing annual permits, which were about to expire.

The city has contracts with three companies – Bird, Lime, and Spin – to provide scooters for rent.

This legislation ensures the scooters remain available for riders while the city explores changes to the permitting process.

Other items approved during Monday’s meeting include:

• An ordinance to authorize an amendment to the lease with Invest Atlanta to implement the BeltLine Marketplace pilot program to help small business owners.

• An ordinance to erect historical markers to memorialize the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre to be installed at 112 Courtland Street NE and 35 Gammon Avenue SE.

• An ordinance authorizing the city to amend the Fiscal Year 2022 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Fund by adding to anticipations and appropriations an amount not to exceed $2.67 million awarded to the city from the state to pay public safety officers and first responders who worked during the pandemic.

• An ordinance to accept the preliminary engineering design and cost estimate for a Vietnam War monument as provided by Fowler Design Associates Inc.

• A resolution requesting Wellstar Health System Inc. reconsider closing Atlanta Medical Center South .

• A resolution to establish a short-term rental commission to provide adequate community outreach and educational materials to promote awareness of the city’s short-term rental policy.

