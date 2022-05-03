ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Concord, NH Police Adding ‘High Visibility Patrols’ Following Couple’s Murder

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pT2wl_0fRtWAUu00

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Police are adding “high visibility patrols” in Concord, hoping to ease the public’s concerns after the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

The couple went out for a walk on April 18. They were reported missing by their family two days later, then found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex on April 21.

The FBI, New Hampshire Department of Justice and Concord Police are investigating their deaths.

Djeswende Reid and Stephen Reid (Photo via New Hampshire Attorney General’s office)

On Tuesday, Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said the department recently received two ATVs that will be used in partnership with New Hampshire Fish & Game officers on trails in the city.

“Concord Police hope that though high visibility patrols; whether by foot, bike, ATV or traditional police vehicles, that we might ease some community concern,” Osgood said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Concord Police.

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
WCAX

Tips from public lead police to identity of woman found dead in NH

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say they have identified the woman found dead in a New Hampshire river thanks to tips from the public. Bow Police say she is Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, New Hampshire. Gorfinkle’s body was found last week in the Merrimack River in Bow. Police...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for fatally shooting woman in hip in Rochester

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire. Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial. Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an...
ROCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In Court

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
CBS Boston

Police Seek Suspect In Thefts At 2 NH Panera Bread Locations

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police are investigating thefts at two Panera Bread locations in southern New Hampshire. Bedford Police released video surveillance images on Wednesday of a suspect they are looking to identify in connection with “a couple of thefts” from the restaurants in April. They said he appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 6 feet tall with dark hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 603-472-5113 ext. 342 or by texting a tip to 888777. Panera has 13 locations in New Hampshire.
BEDFORD, NH
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#The Murders#High Visibility#Violent Crime#Concord Police#New Hampshire Fish Game#Atv
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy