Concord, NH Police Adding ‘High Visibility Patrols’ Following Couple’s Murder

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Police are adding “high visibility patrols” in Concord, hoping to ease the public’s concerns after the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

The couple went out for a walk on April 18. They were reported missing by their family two days later, then found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex on April 21.

The FBI, New Hampshire Department of Justice and Concord Police are investigating their deaths.

On Tuesday, Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said the department recently received two ATVs that will be used in partnership with New Hampshire Fish & Game officers on trails in the city.

“Concord Police hope that though high visibility patrols; whether by foot, bike, ATV or traditional police vehicles, that we might ease some community concern,” Osgood said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Concord Police.