Warcraft fans are split on Arclight Rumble

Most popular franchises inevitably toe-dip into the mobile market, and fans typically don’t care for that practice. Ask anyone that bore witness to Diablo Immortal‘s reveal, and you’ll understand what I mean. It was downright ugly.

Blizzard is trying it again with Warcraft Arclight Rumble, an isometric “tower offense” that was finally shown off to the world on Tuesday. Sure, Hearthstone was technically the first, but Arclight Rumble doesn’t even omit the brand name (even though I just did).

Long-time fans are all over the place with Warcraft Arclight Rumble. Some believe it’s another smear on the franchise’s legacy, while others think it looks like cutesy fun.

As always, we picked out some of the more interesting responses to Warcraft Arclight Rumble. Check them out below.

Yup, it's a mobile game.

The takes on Reddit were pretty similar.

Some were into it, though.

Laughs were had, of course.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.