By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez could fight in London on December 17th against John Ryder or the winner between Craig Richards and Joshua Buatsi. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) wants to fight in London. He could be doing that as early as December if he gets through his fights against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol this Saturday, May 7th, and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO