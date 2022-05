Arcade Fire have announced details of a new world tour, set to take place later this year in support of their new album ‘WE’. The band released the record – their sixth so far – earlier today (May 6) and will hit the road in September, following on from one-off dates in New Orleans, New York, Coachella, and London in the run-up to the LP’s release.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO