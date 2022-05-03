ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Minny McCormack obituary

By Steve McCormack
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vxmf8_0fRtS74o00
Minny McCormack spent four months living in woods, barns and abandoned buildings during the second world war

My aunt Minny McCormack, who has died aged 102, was among the first German women allowed to marry a British soldier after the second world war and was one of the last living war brides. That soldier, my uncle, Jim McCormack, fell in love with her soon after knocking on her door and asking for a cup of tea in war-ravaged Aachen in September 1945.

His unit had taken over the adjacent manor house. A year later, she left Germany for Jim’s home in Liverpool. They were married in 1946 and she stayed in the UK for the next 75 years.

Born Berta Wilhemine Roessler, shortened to Minny, in Aachen, to Berta (nee von Knappen) and Emil Roessler, a chauffeur and estate administrator, she went to secondary school in the city, leaving at 16 to start an apprenticeship at a local pharmaceutical company.

Aged 19 when war broke out in 1939, Minny got through the first years with no more hardship than other German civilians. But things got worse for her after D-day. In October 1944, American troops took Aachen, the first German city to fall to the allies. She fled east on a bicycle, on foot and on the back of trucks, carrying only essential belongings in suitcases. For four months, she spent nights in woods, barns and abandoned buildings, once sheltering under a railway carriage during an allied air raid.

Only in May 1945, once Germany had surrendered, did she slowly make her way back to her home in bomb-shattered Aachen, where a period of desperate hand-to-mouth existence began in a country on its knees.

Enter Jim, whose command of the German language made it easy for the couple to quickly get to know each other. Romance blossomed while Minny worked for Jim’s Intelligence Corps section in return for food, cooking for them while they went about the postwar hunt for Nazis fleeing over the border into the Netherlands.

After marriage, Jim and Minny settled in Carshalton Beeches, Surrey, bringing up their only child, Ingrid, in a bilingual and bicultural manner – a brave move in postwar Britain. Jim died of a brain tumour in 1972, leaving Minny a widow for 50 years. But she stayed in the UK, remaining close to the wider McCormack family, teaching German at Sutton College of Learning for Adults and involving herself in her local church.

In her mid-90s she moved to the Cotswolds to be near to Ingrid, who wrote up her parents’ story in The Bride’s Trunk: A Story of War and Reconciliation.

Minny is survived by Ingrid and her grandchildren, Matthew and Gabriela.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Dominic Hopkins obituary

My friend Dominic Hopkins, who has died suddenly aged 57, was a dedicated, popular and inspirational violinist who played for many years with the Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra and was its leader from 2008 to 2016. He also played with Academy of St Thomas, Norwich Baroque, Claxton Opera and Norwich Pops...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Michael Baker obituary

My brother, Michael Baker, who has died aged 71 after a long illness, was one of the most popular and influential figures on the Welsh drama scene. He played a significant role in shaping the Welsh theatre landscape into what it is today. Born in Stamford, Lincolnshire, Michael was the...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#September 1945#Cooking#British#American
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

264K+
Followers
68K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy