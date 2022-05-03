Jordyn Woods Plays With Prints in Allover Moon Logo Jumpsuit & Sandals With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods goes bold in a popular print while enjoying time with her friend Alabama Barker, who also opted for a fun pattern. The influencers were spotted last night leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing eye-catching looks.

For Woods’ outfit, she donned a black and red moon-printed jumpsuit from Marine Serre that showcased her eye for vibrant and trendy styles.

Woods accessorized with a black Hermés handbag paired with diamond-encrusted necklaces, a blingy watch and a multitude of earrings.

Woods grounded her appearance with a pair of black strappy sandals that unified her look. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches for a comfortable wear.

Barker , on the other hand, went with a baroque-inspired printed ensemble. On top, she wore a yellow, orange and brown crop top that had a high neckline. The PrettyLittleThing ambassador teamed the blouse with matching trousers that had flared hems. She finished off her attire with a leather black reptilian print coat with shiny buttons. Barker also went simple for shoes, electing to wear a pair of black square-toe sandals.

When it comes to Woods’ typical style, she tends to wear modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a white bodycon midi dress paired with a blue, green and white bomber jacket paired with blue crystal-embellished bow pumps from Mach & Mach for a chic Instagram post.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100 .

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55 .

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795 .