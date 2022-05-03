ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Jordyn Woods Plays With Prints in Allover Moon Logo Jumpsuit & Sandals With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vDDu_0fRtRmx100

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods goes bold in a popular print while enjoying time with her friend Alabama Barker, who also opted for a fun pattern. The influencers were spotted last night leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing eye-catching looks.

For Woods’ outfit, she donned a black and red moon-printed jumpsuit from Marine Serre that showcased her eye for vibrant and trendy styles.

Woods accessorized with a black Hermés handbag paired with diamond-encrusted necklaces, a blingy watch and a multitude of earrings.

Woods grounded her appearance with a pair of black strappy sandals that unified her look. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches for a comfortable wear.

Barker , on the other hand, went with a baroque-inspired printed ensemble. On top, she wore a yellow, orange and brown crop top that had a high neckline. The PrettyLittleThing ambassador teamed the blouse with matching trousers that had flared hems. She finished off her attire with a leather black reptilian print coat with shiny buttons. Barker also went simple for shoes, electing to wear a pair of black square-toe sandals.

When it comes to Woods’ typical style, she tends to wear modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a white bodycon midi dress paired with a blue, green and white bomber jacket paired with blue crystal-embellished bow pumps from Mach & Mach for a chic Instagram post.

Woods has modeled campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsGKi_0fRtRmx100

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Strappy Sandal, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIitk_0fRtRmx100

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS4u0_0fRtRmx100

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 9

Related
Footwear News

Britney Spears Flatters Her Growing Baby Bump in Eyelet Crop Top & Y2K Low-Rise Jeans With Versatile Ankle Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears has been embracing spring style as of late. The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram today to share some snaps of herself modeling a Western-inspired hat with a white eyelet crop top featuring a tie front and ruffle-trim sleeves and ultra-low rise black jeans that bring to mind the early aughts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) On her feet, she donned a pair of black suede boots featuring a stiletto heel and a sock-like silhouette. Just days ago, Spears shared another fashion post in which she appears...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Wears Pussycat Bow Crop Top & Sleeks Sandals That Reveal Pedicure That Pops

Click here to read the full article. If you’re wondering what one wears on a date night with the second richest man in the world, Lauren Sanchez has your answer. On April 29, the Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor posted her choice date night outfit on Instagram Stories, opting for a low-key look for her evening out with Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos. For the date with her multi-billionaire boyfriend, Sanchez wore high-waisted tan trousers paired with a white blouse-inspired crop top. The unique top, which featured a pussycat bow around the neck, was made casual with elastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season. The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  View...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Models Debut PrettyLittleThing Collection in New Video

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Alabama Barker may be only 16-years-old, but she has inherited her father Travis Barker’s passion for projects. Case in point: Alabama is the newest ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, partnering with the popular fast fashion brand on a curated selection of her favorite pieces. On a video posted to the PrettyLittleThing Instagram account, the Gen Z style star recently gave fans a sneak peek into her first photoshoot with the affordable British label. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Marine Serre
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy