While many adults believe that kids don't have the same work ethic as they used to, Lexi Williams of Fall River is proving them wrong. Williams isn't your average 17-year-old. The Diman Regional Vocational-Technical High School student is only a junior, but she already has her sights set on the future. She will be launching her very own restaurant on Route 6 in Westport, making her one of the youngest restaurant owners in the state.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO