ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

This Sleek, Super-Fast Day Boat Comes With an Underwater Camera to Livestream Your Rides

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzTNf_0fRtOCyg00

Click here to read the full article.

Canados Yachts has already proved it has speed and style down pat with its Gladiator line . Now, it’s focusing on incorporating innovative tech into its ultra-fast day boats.

The Italian builder recently unveiled a new flagship of the series, known as the Gladiator 961 Speed, which features an underwater camera in the transom that can stream live footage directly to TV screens onboard. That’s just one highlight of the luxurious new 96-footer, though.

The first hull, which is currently being built in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, will feature a triple-engine configuration that will allow the vessel to reach in excess of 50 knots at full tilt. The client, who is an experienced yachtsman, also opted for a joystick coupled to the transmissions, as well as bow and stern thrusters. This means he’ll be able to run the boat himself when he wishes.

Designed in-house, the speedboat sports a deck and superstructure crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, while the sleek hull is made of E-Glass and Vinylester resin lamination. This ensures the Gladiator slices easily and effortlessly through the waves.

Penned by Cristiano Gatto, the interiors are at once fresh and modern. This particular model offers four cabins in total, with the full-beam owner’s stateroom in the center, two twins on either side and the VIP at the bow. You can expect lavish furnishings and materials throughout, such as parquet flooring, custom-made carpets and embossed leather from Naples.

The compact cruiser offers a good number of amenities, too. The aft deck comes equipped with a wet bar, grill, a lounge for 12 and an adjoining swim platform. (This space can also double as an open-air cinema at night.) The foredeck sports two giant sofas under which lies a garage for a tender and crane. The flybridge, meanwhile, offers another spot for lounging with panoramic views.

The Rome-based shipyard, which recently expanded across Europe and the US with new showrooms, now has some seven models in the Gladiator line that run from 41 feet up to 96 feet. It’s also set to deliver some 17 boats this season, with at least another two 96-foot Gladiators in the pipeline. That’s what we call an oceanic army.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRZW9_0fRtOCyg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccu4i_0fRtOCyg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAN9Y_0fRtOCyg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtxo6_0fRtOCyg00 More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Meet the AirYacht, a Bonkers Superyacht-Blimp Hybrid Concept That Can Cruise Both Sea and Sky

Click here to read the full article. AirYacht may not have the most original moniker, but the new concept is undeniably inventive. Envisioned by Guillaume Hoddé and Matthieu Ozanne, the new two-in-one vessel comprises a luxe 197-foot superyacht and a giant 656-foot blimp that together enable cruising in either the skies or seas. The Swiss outfit that created it, which is also called AirYacht, says the two vessels can also be separated and used independently for even more versatility. The detachable balloon, known as the “airship,” is currently powered by a hybrid propulsion system, though the team hopes it will run exclusively...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: The Racing-Style Design of This British Motoryacht Makes You Feel Like You’re Driving a Sports Car

Click here to read the full article. Buying a 65-foot motoryacht for its upper helm might sound crazy, unless you happened to be in the market for a vessel that size. And even then, one feature does not make a yacht. But the new racing-style design of the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht’s helm totally changes the boating experience—or in this case, the driving experience. Most of the time, being at the helm of an 83-ton, 65-foot yacht is like watching paint dry. It’s a question of getting to your destination or anchoring somewhere to use the boat. Typically, driving means keeping...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Lightweight 45-Foot ‘Pocket Superyacht’ Is a Luxurious, Solar-Powered Speed Machine

Click here to read the full article. A dayboat is a far cry from a superyacht, but one Swiss builder is hoping to bridge the gap between the two. A-Line Marine has just unveiled a new “pocket superyacht” with the glitzy amenities of a much larger vessel. The 45-foot tender, known as the Aero 45, comes fitted with an ensuite cabin, a large seating area for 10, a wet bar with grill and a spacious lounge on the fore. It’s like your favorite parts of a superyacht on a much smaller scale. The lightning-quick RIB will outperform bigger boats when it comes...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Speedy, 7,800 HP Superyacht That Thinks It’s a Ferrari

Click here to read the full article. Breathe the word “Superfast” in the company of any red-blooded car aficionado, and it’s guaranteed to conjure-up images of Ferrari’s classic 500 Superfast from the ‘60s and, more recently, the thundering V-12-engined 812 Superfast. So, if you’re Italy’s AB Yachts and you’re looking to name your fastest, most thrilling yacht ever—the 68-mph, 7,800-horsepower, AB 100—you could do worse than christen it “Superfast.” The Viareggio-based yard—part of the NEXT Yacht Group—created this first AB 100 Superfast for a European client who, according to AB Yachts’ head of sales Giacomo Benelli, had an all-consuming passion for going...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Fast Day#Vehicles#Canados Yachts#Italian#E Glass
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Cars
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
Motorious

Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars. Back when Motorious was a seedling, John Cena and the Ford GT drama was one of the first ongoing stories we covered in-depth. Since then, the more we learn about Cena's car obsession, the more we like him. He's a hardcore American muscle car guy, with a few halo cars that have passed through his garage. Here are some highlights of the cars owned by John Cena over the years.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy