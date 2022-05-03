US attorney orders entire staff to work on violent crime

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s top federal attorney says he’s ordering his entire staff to work on violent crime cases.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced Tuesday that he’s directed all 42 prosecutors in his office to work on violent crimes. He said he will oversee every case from indictment to sentencing.

He promised that all adult carjackers will do federal time and prosecutors will devote more resources to enforcing gun purchasing laws.

The announcement comes as Minneapolis and St. Paul are facing a violent crime wave. Minneapolis saw 97 homicides last year, the most since 1995. St. Paul recorded 38 homicides in 2021, breaking the city’s record of 34 set in 1992.

Police in Minneapolis also recorded more than 640 attempted or successful car-jackings last year. St. Paul saw about 100 car-jackings.