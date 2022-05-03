Swing Into Fun at these Mini Golf Courses on Staten Island and Nearby
There’s nothing like a family outing to a local mini golf course! Mini golf is a great opportunity to bond with your children, have fun and even get in a bit of exercise. It’s also something almost anyone can do, regardless of age or skill level. Browse our list of places where you can enjoy a game—or two—of mini golf on Staten Island and nearby. Head to one of these mini golf courses, and get ready to swing into fun with the whole family!
Mini Golf on Staten Island
Staten Island Fun Park
215 Schmidts Ln.
718-982-5576
Facebook
HOURS: Check the website for a full schedule.
PRICE: $9; $7 ages 6 and younger
Enjoy a beautiful 18-hole mini golf course and putt your way through many course challenges, including uphills and downhills. Other attractions include outdoor Go Karts and nine multi-speed batting cages. There’s also a snack bar on site that offers pretzels, ice-cream novelties, popcorn, drinks and more.
Next Level Indoor Golf
2935 Veterans Rd. W.
718-227-1653
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Daily, 9am-10pm
PRICE: Call for information
While Next Level Indoor Golf is not a mini golf course, it offers day camps for kids ages 5-16. The camp programs work to inspire new golfers and further the development of those at the beginner to intermediate level. Check the website for more information.
Mini Golf in Brooklyn
Shipwrecked
621 Court St. 2 nd Floor
718-852-4653
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Limited to time slots on the online store .
PRICE: $21.99; $19.99, seniors; $16.99 ages 12 and younger; Children ages 2 and younger are free
This indoor golf course was actually transplanted from an outdoor location in Maryland! It was packed up and driven by trucks to Brooklyn. It’s an 18-hole mini golf course that takes you on an adventure through four themed areas featuring theatrical scenery, lights and sound.
Aviator Golf Center
Floyd Bennett Field – 3159 Flatbush Ave.
718-758-7500
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Call for information.
PRICE: $10; $7 ages 12 and younger
An 18-hole course where golfers shoot over peaks and valleys of putting greens. Cross bridges, clear tunnels and roll down spiral hills as you try to earn the lowest score.
Jewish Children’s Museum Mini Golf
792 Eastern Pkwy.
718-467-0600
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 10am-4pm; Sunday, 10am-5:30pm
PRICE: $15; $12 seniors; ages 2 and younger are free.
Head to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum to enjoy mini golf. The museum’s fifth floor is home to a 6-hole mini golf course where kids can play while learning about major Jewish life events including the bris, baby naming, Bar Mitzvah and wedding.
Mini Golf in New Jersey
Skyline Mini Golf
600 Main St., Woodbridge
732-596-4100
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Check the website for seasonal updates.
PRICE: $7; $5 seniors and ages 12 and younger
Located at the Woodbridge Community Center, Skyline Mini golf offers a challenging 18-hole water-themed course with views of the New York City skyline. Enjoy water obstacles and uphill putting greens at this outdoor course.
Blacklight Mini Golf at American Dream
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
833-263-7326
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Check the schedule online.
PRICE: $20; $18 seniors; ages 2 and younger free
Swing into fun as you work your way through alien territories, uncharted planets and fun spaceships all under the glow of vibrant colors and black lights.
Angry Birds Mini Golf
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
833-263-7326
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Check the schedule online.
PRICE: $20; $18 seniors; ages 2 and younger free
Join the Angry Birds at this fun mini golf experience that features an 18-hole indoor course filled with twists and challenges along the way.
Monster Mini Golf
749 Hope Rd., Eatontown
732-544-2200
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and laser maze.
Monster Mini Golf
775 Route 1 S., Edison
732-248-4400
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Beaming black lights offer a fun experience at this mini golf spot that features 18 holes of glow-in-the-dark mini golf surrounded by a virtual canvas that has witty, comical and relatable pop-culture artwork on the walls.
Monster Mini Golf
194 US 46, East Fairfield
973-244-0026
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and laser maze.
Monster Mini Golf
49 E. Midland Ave., Paramus
201-261-0032
Facebook • Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and bowling. The bowling area offers shorter lanes and lighter bowling bowls that younger kids will love.
