Swing Into Fun at these Mini Golf Courses on Staten Island and Nearby

There’s nothing like a family outing to a local mini golf course! Mini golf is a great opportunity to bond with your children, have fun and even get in a bit of exercise. It’s also something almost anyone can do, regardless of age or skill level. Browse our list of places where you can enjoy a game—or two—of mini golf on Staten Island and nearby. Head to one of these mini golf courses, and get ready to swing into fun with the whole family!

Mini Golf on Staten Island

215 Schmidts Ln.

718-982-5576

HOURS: Check the website for a full schedule.

PRICE: $9; $7 ages 6 and younger

Enjoy a beautiful 18-hole mini golf course and putt your way through many course challenges, including uphills and downhills. Other attractions include outdoor Go Karts and nine multi-speed batting cages. There’s also a snack bar on site that offers pretzels, ice-cream novelties, popcorn, drinks and more.

2935 Veterans Rd. W.

718-227-1653

HOURS: Daily, 9am-10pm

PRICE: Call for information

While Next Level Indoor Golf is not a mini golf course, it offers day camps for kids ages 5-16. The camp programs work to inspire new golfers and further the development of those at the beginner to intermediate level. Check the website for more information.

Mini Golf in Brooklyn

621 Court St. 2 nd Floor

718-852-4653

HOURS: Limited to time slots on the online store .

PRICE: $21.99; $19.99, seniors; $16.99 ages 12 and younger; Children ages 2 and younger are free

This indoor golf course was actually transplanted from an outdoor location in Maryland! It was packed up and driven by trucks to Brooklyn. It’s an 18-hole mini golf course that takes you on an adventure through four themed areas featuring theatrical scenery, lights and sound.

Floyd Bennett Field – 3159 Flatbush Ave.

718-758-7500

HOURS: Call for information.

PRICE: $10; $7 ages 12 and younger

An 18-hole course where golfers shoot over peaks and valleys of putting greens. Cross bridges, clear tunnels and roll down spiral hills as you try to earn the lowest score.

792 Eastern Pkwy.

718-467-0600

HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 10am-4pm; Sunday, 10am-5:30pm

PRICE: $15; $12 seniors; ages 2 and younger are free.

Head to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum to enjoy mini golf. The museum’s fifth floor is home to a 6-hole mini golf course where kids can play while learning about major Jewish life events including the bris, baby naming, Bar Mitzvah and wedding.

Mini Golf in New Jersey

600 Main St., Woodbridge

732-596-4100

HOURS: Check the website for seasonal updates.

PRICE: $7; $5 seniors and ages 12 and younger

Located at the Woodbridge Community Center, Skyline Mini golf offers a challenging 18-hole water-themed course with views of the New York City skyline. Enjoy water obstacles and uphill putting greens at this outdoor course.

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

833-263-7326

HOURS: Check the schedule online.

PRICE: $20; $18 seniors; ages 2 and younger free

Swing into fun as you work your way through alien territories, uncharted planets and fun spaceships all under the glow of vibrant colors and black lights.

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

833-263-7326

HOURS: Check the schedule online.

PRICE: $20; $18 seniors; ages 2 and younger free

Join the Angry Birds at this fun mini golf experience that features an 18-hole indoor course filled with twists and challenges along the way.

749 Hope Rd., Eatontown

732-544-2200

HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm

PRICE: $13; $12 children

Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and laser maze.

775 Route 1 S., Edison

732-248-4400

HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm

PRICE: $13; $12 children

Beaming black lights offer a fun experience at this mini golf spot that features 18 holes of glow-in-the-dark mini golf surrounded by a virtual canvas that has witty, comical and relatable pop-culture artwork on the walls.

194 US 46, East Fairfield

973-244-0026

HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm

PRICE: $13; $12 children

Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and laser maze.

49 E. Midland Ave., Paramus

201-261-0032

HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm

PRICE: $13; $12 children

Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and bowling. The bowling area offers shorter lanes and lighter bowling bowls that younger kids will love.



