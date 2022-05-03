ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Swing Into Fun at these Mini Golf Courses on Staten Island and Nearby

By Barbara Russo
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 3 days ago

There’s nothing like a family outing to a local mini golf course! Mini golf is a great opportunity to bond with your children, have fun and even get in a bit of exercise. It’s also something almost anyone can do, regardless of age or skill level. Browse our list of places where you can enjoy a game—or two—of mini golf on Staten Island and nearby. Head to one of these mini golf courses, and get ready to swing into fun with the whole family!

Mini Golf on Staten Island

Staten Island Fun Park

215 Schmidts Ln.
718-982-5576
Facebook
HOURS: Check the website for a full schedule.
PRICE: $9; $7 ages 6 and younger
Enjoy a beautiful 18-hole mini golf course and putt your way through many course challenges, including uphills and downhills. Other attractions include outdoor Go Karts and nine multi-speed batting cages. There’s also a snack bar on site that offers pretzels, ice-cream novelties, popcorn, drinks and more.

Next Level Indoor Golf

2935 Veterans Rd. W.
718-227-1653
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Daily, 9am-10pm
PRICE: Call for information
While Next Level Indoor Golf is not a mini golf course, it offers day camps for kids ages 5-16. The camp programs work to inspire new golfers and further the development of those at the beginner to intermediate level. Check the website for more information.

Mini Golf in Brooklyn

Shipwrecked

621 Court St. 2 nd Floor
718-852-4653
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Limited to time slots on the online store .
PRICE: $21.99; $19.99, seniors; $16.99 ages 12 and younger; Children ages 2 and younger are free
This indoor golf course was actually transplanted from an outdoor location in Maryland! It was packed up and driven by trucks to Brooklyn. It’s an 18-hole mini golf course that takes you on an adventure through four themed areas featuring theatrical scenery, lights and sound.

Aviator Golf Center

Floyd Bennett Field – 3159 Flatbush Ave.
718-758-7500
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Call for information.
PRICE: $10; $7 ages 12 and younger
An 18-hole course where golfers shoot over peaks and valleys of putting greens. Cross bridges, clear tunnels and roll down spiral hills as you try to earn the lowest score.

Jewish Children’s Museum Mini Golf

792 Eastern Pkwy.
718-467-0600
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 10am-4pm; Sunday, 10am-5:30pm
PRICE: $15; $12 seniors; ages 2 and younger are free.
Head to the Brooklyn Children’s Museum to enjoy mini golf. The museum’s fifth floor is home to a 6-hole mini golf course where kids can play while learning about major Jewish life events including the bris, baby naming, Bar Mitzvah and wedding.

Mini Golf in New Jersey

Skyline Mini Golf

600 Main St., Woodbridge
732-596-4100
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Check the website for seasonal updates.
PRICE: $7; $5 seniors and ages 12 and younger
Located at the Woodbridge Community Center, Skyline Mini golf  offers a challenging 18-hole water-themed course with views of the New York City skyline. Enjoy water obstacles and uphill putting greens at this outdoor course.

Blacklight Mini Golf at American Dream

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
833-263-7326
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Check the schedule online.
PRICE: $20; $18 seniors; ages 2 and younger free
Swing into fun as you work your way through alien territories, uncharted planets and fun spaceships all under the glow of vibrant colors and black lights.

Angry Birds Mini Golf

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
833-263-7326
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Check the schedule online.
PRICE: $20; $18 seniors; ages 2 and younger free
Join the Angry Birds at this fun mini golf experience that features an 18-hole indoor course filled with twists and challenges along the way.

Monster Mini Golf

749 Hope Rd., Eatontown
732-544-2200
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and laser maze.

Monster Mini Golf

775 Route 1 S., Edison
732-248-4400
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Beaming black lights offer a fun experience at this mini golf spot that features 18 holes of glow-in-the-dark mini golf surrounded by a virtual canvas that has witty, comical and relatable pop-culture artwork on the walls.

Monster Mini Golf

194 US 46, East Fairfield
973-244-0026
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and laser maze.

Monster Mini Golf

49 E. Midland Ave., Paramus
201-261-0032
Facebook Instagram
HOURS: Monday-Thursday, 2-9pm; Friday, 2-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
PRICE: $13; $12 children
Enjoy mini golf, an arcade and bowling. The bowling area offers shorter lanes and lighter bowling bowls that younger kids will love.

Wanna read more stuff like this? Get our newsletters packed with ideas, events, and information for parents in Staten Island.

Email * Zipcode *

The post Swing Into Fun at these Mini Golf Courses on Staten Island and Nearby appeared first on SI Parent .

Comments / 0

Related
Staten Island Parent

15 Fun Earth Day Events to Enjoy on Staten Island

There is arguably no better place to celebrate Earth Day in New York City than on Staten Island—the borough of parks. Earth Day is Friday, April 22, this year. It falls on the last day of the New York City public school spring recess, so there are many Earth Day events on Staten Island planned […] The post 15 Fun Earth Day Events to Enjoy on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Here’s Where Kids Can Take Cooking Classes on Staten Island

Kids love to help out in the kitchen, whether by measuring ingredients, stirring sauce or frosting a cake. Why not foster your kids’ love of the culinary arts by enrolling them in kids cooking classes on Staten Island? At these classes, kids learn the basics of cooking while connecting with peers who share the same […] The post Here’s Where Kids Can Take Cooking Classes on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Read the 2022 Staten Island Special Needs Guide

  The 2022 Staten Island Special Needs Guide is filled with resources and information for parents raising kids with special needs in Staten Island. Whether your child has autism, a learning disability, a speech, behavioral or developmental disorder, a physical disability, or requires special care of any kind, you’ll find everything you need to raise […] The post Read the 2022 Staten Island Special Needs Guide appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Maryland State
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Maryland, NY
Staten Island, NY
Sports
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
Thrillist

Thousands of Elephants Will Parachute Into Dumbo This Month

On May 21, the forecast predicted a heavy precipitation in Dumbo, Brooklyn—but instead of water, it will be raining elephants. This year, the famous Dumbo Drop and its affiliated block party is back in person, and it will entertain locals and tourists alike from 3–8pm. As part of a very entertaining contest—which is, in fact, a fundraiser for the neighborhood's schools—small toy elephants equipped with little parachutes will be dropped from the sky in a colorful race that will have everyone turn their nose to the sky.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Miniature Golf#Indoor Golf
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Russian diplomats earn State Department's wrath for owing $100,000 in NYC parking fines

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Rangers are back in the NHL playoffs. Here's what else is happening:. A former Department of Corrections investigator who was fired by Mayor Eric Adams' new DOC head gave a harrowing account of the dysfunction at Rikers Island, where she said its common for jail guards to bring contraband like K2-soaked paper to detainees because they'll threaten to have people harm the guards' families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
107
Followers
131
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

First appearing in 1989, S.I. Parent filled a need for dependable, trustworthy information for parents in Staten Island. Through the years, families have come to rely on S.I. Parent to provide the tools they need to raise a happy and healthy family.

 https://www.siparent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy