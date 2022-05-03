ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Judd pays tribute to her mother Naomi

By CNN
 3 days ago
Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

CNN — Ashley Judd is remembering her late mother and thanking those who are supporting her family in the wake of Naomi Judd’s death this past weekend.

The day after her death, her daughters attended the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony where The Judds were inducted.

Ashely Judd posted a series of photos and videos on her verified Instagram account Monday that included her and her sister looking upon the induction plaque at the Hall of Fame.

She also included a photo of the altar she set up for her mother and a video of her mother’s husband, Larry Strickland, singing a hymn.

“Your outpouring is reaching me. Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression,” Judd wrote in the caption.”We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free.”

