Marion and Union Counties Under a Tornado Watch

A cold front is on track to bring powerful winds and up to 24 inches of snow to Colorado over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The approaching storm is expected to arrive on Monday at around 9 PM and likely to continue through Wednesday evening.
LIMA — Heavy wind and hail accompanied a storm that passed through the region Tuesday night. There were winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail reported a mile northwest of Cairo at 5:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s storm reports. While there were tornado warnings in the region, the National Weather Service had not confirmed any tornadoes as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday will be one of those days to remain weather aware across the Miami Valley with a strong weather system that will bring two rounds of rain and storms to the area. Round one arrives early in the morning. Round two, which has the potential to bring severe weather, arrives during the afternoon hours.
A strong cold front and active storm system swept across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storm system created strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. A tornado warning was issued for both of these storms. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio as the storms rolled through.
(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets. A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
A horse was on the loose in Ohio and was seen on the interstate. Noble County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to I-77 north of Belle Valley, OH in reference to a horse that was loose on the roadway Monday morning. Deputies with the assistance of citizens were able to safely get the horse off the interstate […]
A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
HILLSBORO, Ohio — The city of Hillsboro is gearing up for the U.S. 50 Yard Sale that's taking place at the end of May. The yard sale spans from coast to coast and lies along U.S. 50. Individuals and businesses along U.S. 50 across the country are encouraged to participate.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A cold front will usher in the last of some stronger storms this evening before the severe weather threat diminishes west to east across the region. A Tornado Watch is still in place for most of Central Ohio until about 9 p.m. Strong to severe storms...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) — Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Coshocton County. Bob Batchelor will be the Republican candidate for Court of Common Pleas judge in November. He won the primary with 3,774 votes compared with 2,069 votes for his opponent, William Todd Drown.
Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR OHIO COUNTIES
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top two homes sold in Ohio’s largest county last month went for more than $3 million each. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases. Excluding transfers for […]
Severe weather was moving through northwest Ohio on Tuesday evening, prompting a tornado warning in western Seneca County, south-central Sandusky County and northeastern Hancock County, the National Weather Service said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After multiple tornado watches were issued throughout Ohio Tuesday, the National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornados touched down. The NWS storm survey found an EF-0 tornado hit Hancock County around 5:30 p.m., not far from the Findlay Airport. Damage included...
Voters went to the poll Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary election. The votes decide who will run in the general election in November. In the Republican race for county commissioner Anthony Adornetto was defeated by Melissa Bell 4,273 votes to 4,159 votes. Bell will face Democrat John Furek in November.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After Tuesday’s storms, many homeowners have been left with the damages to their homes. When someone offers to repair your damages, the city encourages you to make sure contractors are licensed. After the recent storm, there has been an influx of contractors going from door...
