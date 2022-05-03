ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion and Union Counties Under a Tornado Watch

Cover picture for the articleTwo Ohio counties in our region are under a Tornado Watch. They are Marion...

Lima News

High winds, hail hit Lima region

LIMA — Heavy wind and hail accompanied a storm that passed through the region Tuesday night. There were winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail reported a mile northwest of Cairo at 5:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s storm reports. While there were tornado warnings in the region, the National Weather Service had not confirmed any tornadoes as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
LIMA, OH
27 First News

Two Ohio tornadoes confirmed from powerful storm

A strong cold front and active storm system swept across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storm system created strong winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. A tornado warning was issued for both of these storms. Two tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio as the storms rolled through.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County mine closing; Layoffs will be permanent

A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Belmont; Brown; Butler; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Guernsey; Hamilton; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Lawrence; Licking; Madison; Marion; Meigs; Miami; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BELMONT BROWN BUTLER CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE GUERNSEY HAMILTON HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LAWRENCE LICKING MADISON MARION MEIGS MIAMI MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

NWS confirms tornados hit Huron, Hancock Counties Tuesday

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After multiple tornado watches were issued throughout Ohio Tuesday, the National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornados touched down. The NWS storm survey found an EF-0 tornado hit Hancock County around 5:30 p.m., not far from the Findlay Airport. Damage included...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
