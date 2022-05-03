ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

EBR Mayor invites local organizations to host teen scholars in summertime Workforce Experience program

WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcwrW_0fRtK8fr00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — For several years, a Baton Rouge summertime program has successfully introduced scores of teens to the workforce.

The office of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor Sharon Weston Broome sponsors the program called ‘the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience,’ and this summer, the initiative is expected to take place as usual.

In order to reach the Mayor’s goal of employing 500 youth from EBR, local organizations and companies who are willing to host the summer scholars will need to volunteer.

According to the mayor’s office, business owners and organizations in EBR have been invited to participate in several webinars to learn more about what’s involved in participating in the Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience.

Two sessions for Host Site Webinars were announced.

One took place Tuesday at 9 a.m. and a second webinar is scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 4 at 4 p.m.

Click here to register for the webinar.

The mayor’s office also invites anyone with questions to contact a representative at 225-388-9737 or email hostsite@bigbuddyprogram.org.

The Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience will be open to teens aged 16-24, for eight weeks from June 6 to August 5.

Click here to view additional information on the program.

BATON ROUGE, LA
