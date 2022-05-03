ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNC would bring millions of dollars, thousands of visitors, Chicago business chief says

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — As Chicago enters the competition to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the leader of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce looks at what that might mean for the city's economy and future.

Jack Lavin remembers the boost Chicago got from hosting the 1996 DNC at the United Center.

“It was a tremendous catalyst for growth. It helped grow the West Loop, Fulton Market. We built new infrastructure. All of that creates jobs.”

Lavin predicts a 2024 convention would bring in about $150 million to the local economy and attract tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

He adds the convention would give a significant boost to the city's tourism and hospitality industries, which were among the hardest hit by the COVID pandemic.

